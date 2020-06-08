Coronavirus in Minnesota: 338 more cases of COVID-19 reported as death toll near 1,200 – Up News Info

Minnesota counted 338 more cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths as the state's death toll approaches 1,200.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the death toll in the state now stands at 1,197, and most deaths are residents of long-term care facilities. Of the deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, six were residents in long-term care, such as nursing homes and care facilities. Another was in a group home.

Currently, 452 people are in the hospital battling COVID-19, with 198 people in intensive care, one less than on Sunday.

Since the outbreak began in Minnesota more than three months ago, 28,224 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in Minnesota. Most of them, 23,657 people, have recovered from the disease and no longer require isolation.

Test capacity in Minnesota continues its upward trend. In the last 24 hours, more than 10,000 tests were processed. The state's goal is to eventually process 20,000 tests per day.

Minnesota will take another step toward reopening on Wednesday as bars, pools and gyms will be able to reopen at reduced capacity.