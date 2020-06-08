Community members intervene in talks to disburse and dismantle the MPD – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Most members of the Minneapolis City Council mobilize to dismantle and dismantle the police department.

Members of the municipal council have said they will depend on the community to know how to proceed. Reg Chapman from Up News Info explains some of the community's recommendations.

This coalition of organizations has been here before.

They say they have presented a list of specific recommendations to city, county, and state officials to address police brutality, misconduct, and abuse of authority in the state of Minnesota.

"There are 44 different and specific recommendations that are actionable and that are based on evidence and because they are based on evidence we know that they will really work," said Michelle Gross.

Now they are presenting them again, with a collective voice.

"Establish an agency outside of law enforcement, an independent agency with powers to investigate and prosecute critical police incidents," Gross said.

"This problem is not just about George Floyd, it is about monitoring our society, but it is also deeply rooted in this disease of racism that we have in this country," said Jaylani Hussein.

Ending fear-based military-style warrior training and increasing the amount of progressive reduction training is another recommendation. They would also like to see officers carry their own professional liability insurance.

"That is why we must see this from a holistic perspective, not a one-size-fits-all solution," Hussein said.

They hope the reforms will begin by taking the case against four former Minneapolis cops out of the hands of Minnesota prosecutors.

"For Attorney General Keith Ellison to appoint an independent special prosecutor to oversee the prosecution of the four police officers who killed George Floyd, preferably someone from another state, a high level of credentials and experience in dealing with these problems," said Nekima Levy Armstrong

The city's statute requires a police force, and to change that, chances are there will have to be a direct vote from the people.