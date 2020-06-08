Common bonds lead to systemic change: Up News Info

In her latest "fireplace chat," SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance offered a history lesson to help weather the multiple storms that now plague the nation and the unemployed industry workforce. "Whether it is the fight for racial justice that is taking place in Minneapolis and communities across the country, the effects of the pandemic that we have seen take hold of our hospitals and neighborhoods or the anguish that many of us face in our homes as that we advance. combat financial instability and compromised health; there is a lot of fear and pain in our world right now, "he said.

“And while things may seem overwhelming and huge, remember that we are not incapable of making positive and systemic changes. Our country was founded, sustained and supported by the power of people who unite for common causes: the American Revolution; Civil War, Lincoln Slavery and Murder, Native American Genocide, Lynching, World War I, Depression, Pearl Harbor and World War II, Civil Rights Movement, Murders of the Years 60, the Vietnam War, Watergate, and so on.

“That common bond allows us to go through the storms of life that happen. We are in a storm now. But we have been in storms before and we will see better days ahead. But this thing called Democracy only works if we are engaged in the fight together. That means taking care of each other, looking out for the most vulnerable and showing where and when it counts. So if you can lend a hand to someone who needs it, do so. And if you need help, ask for it. There is no shame in that, because that is what families and communities do: they rise to the occasion. They find the moment. They make sure that everyone is healthy, safe, that they live with dignity every day and that no one is left behind.

"As artists and as humans in this world we all share, remember that both your words and your actions can be very impressive. How you collaborate in solidarity with each other is very crucial. We all have the tools to make a difference: love, help, heal. So if you are in a position to do so, in good health and conscience, ask yourself how you can best serve others, and then stop and deliver!

To date, he said, the Foundation has provided $ 4.9 million in emergency financial aid to SAG-AFTRA members struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic, "with a few hundred applications still in process. This is one encouraging response to a bleak situation, and we will continue to receive your help as quickly as possible. " Support requests are taking approximately a week to process. "Hang in there," he said. "Will improve".