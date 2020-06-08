Comcast Unveils $ 100 Million Plan to Combat Injustice and Inequality

Igor Golovniov / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images
An impressive promise.
On Monday, Comcast announced its plan to reallocate $ 100 million to advance social justice and equality. In a company-wide memorandum, Comcast President and CEO Brian L. Roberts He declared that the new initiative "will fight injustice and inequality against any race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation or ability."
Specifically, Comcast's promise is "$ 75 million in cash and $ 25 million in media to be distributed over the next three years," according to the statement. This will add to the corporation's existing commitments to "thousands of organizations supporting underrepresented communities,quot; through the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation and social impact programs.
The new initiative will be led by Craig Robinson, EVP and Director of Diversity at NBCUniversal.
Roberts highlighted five key focus areas, including social justice, employees, awareness and education, digital equity, and small business opportunities. The goal? "To create programs, allocate resources, and partner with national and local organizations to drive meaningful change," said Roberts.
Monday's announcement comes amid continued protests against police brutality, which are in response to the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others.
For Roberts's full note, read the text below:
"Last Sunday, I wrote to you to express my outrage at the overly familiar and frequent acts of violence against the black community, and to acknowledge the structural racism that fuels these injustices. I have spoken to many employees, as have our leaders through Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal and Sky, and we have started to mobilize as a company, while acknowledging that we do not have all the answers, we agree that it is time to start putting our words into real and sustainable action.
We know that Comcast alone cannot remedy this complex problem. But you have my commitment that our company will seek to play an integral role in driving lasting reform. Together, we hope to help create a more equitable, just, and inclusive society. To that end, we are developing a multi-year comprehensive plan to allocate $ 100 million to combat injustice and inequality against any race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, or ability. There will be $ 75 million in cash and $ 25 million in media to be distributed over the next three years, in addition to the existing commitments our company currently makes to thousands of organizations that support underrepresented communities through our Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation and Social impact.
Craig Robinson, EVP and Director of Diversity at NBCUniversal, will lead these efforts with me at the corporate level and will coordinate with business leaders at Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky to create programs, allocate resources and partner with national and local organizations to drive meaningful change initiatives. Each of our companies will create sustainable programs within their businesses and proactively solicit ideas from employees so that we can develop this effort together. We will share more about these initiatives and our plans in the coming weeks, but today we want to outline our key focus areas:
Social Justice: We will partner and provide significant grants to organizations that work to eradicate injustice and inequity. Organizations will include, among others: the National Urban League, the Equitable Justice Initiative, the National Association for the Advancement of People of Color, the National Action Network and the Community Justice Action Fund.
Employees: We will accelerate our efforts in all areas of Diversity and Inclusion, including advancement, hiring, and training. We will educate all members of the company to better understand race related issues and have important, albeit uncomfortable, conversations through City Halls, speaker series and mandatory training against racism and prejudice. We will provide additional financial support to our Employee Resource Groups and invest in our diverse talent, giving them visibility, opportunities and sponsorship, while continuing to strengthen our diversity recruitment strategy. Together, our goal is to foster racial sensitivity and eradicate explicit and implicit bias in the workplace at all levels at Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky.
Awareness and education: We will put the full weight of our company's media resources to highlight black voices and black stories and educate our viewers on diverse and inclusive cultures, perspectives and experiences, making education against racism and conscience of inequality a Symphony priority. We will use our platforms across the organization to continue to shed light on social issues related to race. NBC News will present a series of Town Halls, similar to their special & # 39; Can You Hear Us Now & # 39; which aired last Tuesday, and we will use the X1, Flex, Peacock and Sky platforms to promote and amplify multicultural content.
Digital Equity: We will deepen our company's long-standing commitment to address digital inequities, which disproportionately affect communities of color. In the past 10 years, Comcast Internet Essentials has connected more than eight million low-income people to the Internet with the Internet. Beyond connectivity, we are expanding our commitment to provide digital skills training to youth and enhance adult training with the goal of improving economic mobility. Support organizations such as Black Girls Code, which enables girls of color to become innovative in the STEM fields, and BUILD, which ignites the potential of youth in low-income communities, are two examples.
Small Business Opportunity: We will commit funds to help small businesses that have been affected by prolonged closings following COVID-19, allocating a substantial portion of those funds to companies owned by people of color. Comcast Business and Effectv will support companies affected by the events of the past few months and provide airtime and commercial production when they are ready to open. Additionally, we will create new LIFT Labs programs for black founders, invest in diverse entrepreneurs through Comcast Ventures and our accelerators, and expand the Catalyst program, which focuses on investing in black, Latinx, and female entrepreneurs.
I want to sincerely thank those of you who have reached out and courageously shared your experiences and fears. We look forward to hearing more of your insightful ideas for our path to a better future. Together we face a painful but powerful moment, one that presents us with a renewed opportunity to improve and create substantial and sustainable change. "
(E! Is part of the NBCUniversal family, a Comcast company.)