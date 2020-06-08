Comcast Unveils $ 100 Million Plan to Combat Injustice and Inequality

An impressive promise.

On Monday, Comcast announced its plan to reallocate $ 100 million to advance social justice and equality. In a company-wide memorandum, Comcast President and CEO Brian L. Roberts He declared that the new initiative "will fight injustice and inequality against any race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation or ability."

Specifically, Comcast's promise is "$ 75 million in cash and $ 25 million in media to be distributed over the next three years," according to the statement. This will add to the corporation's existing commitments to "thousands of organizations supporting underrepresented communities,quot; through the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation and social impact programs.

The new initiative will be led by Craig Robinson, EVP and Director of Diversity at NBCUniversal.

Roberts highlighted five key focus areas, including social justice, employees, awareness and education, digital equity, and small business opportunities. The goal? "To create programs, allocate resources, and partner with national and local organizations to drive meaningful change," said Roberts.

Monday's announcement comes amid continued protests against police brutality, which are in response to the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others.