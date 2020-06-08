Colorado Senate considers changes to police reform bill

A Colorado law enforcement and reform bill is expected to continue to change as what is likely to be the last week of the planned legislative session progresses, but sponsors say they will remain firm on its basic provisions.

Denver residents have taken to the streets demanding changes in surveillance, along with protesters across the state and the country. Representative Leslie Herod, a Denver Democrat and sponsor of the bill, has said many of the issues raised in the bill have been discussed for years.

Senate Bill 217, which calls for transparency and new controls on the police use of force, is moving fast. It was introduced and approved by a Senate committee last week and is being heard by the entire Senate on Monday afternoon.

Senate Bill 217 would require all police officers to use cameras with their bodies on, limits when officers can shoot a person who is escaping, prohibit the use of strangleholds, and require that police officers have an objective justification for the stops. It would also order the firing of police officers who plead guilty or are convicted of inappropriate use of force, require additional data collection, and allow officers to be sued in their individual capacity for allegations of excessive force without protection against "qualified immunity."

While law enforcement and Republican groups have spoken out against parts of the bill, there has been a clear change in tone with the introduction of some of the provisions of this bill than in previous years, Senate President Leroy said Garcia, another sponsor of the bill. Thursday.

At the Senate committee hearing on Thursday, representatives of the Council of District Attorneys and law enforcement agencies praised the use of body worn cameras, although some said the requirements would be onerous in smaller agencies.

However, some members of the police have raised objections.

"A very broad general bill like this is going to need collaboration to work, to be practical, to achieve its goals," said Broomfield Police Chief Gary Creager, president of the Association of Colorado Police Chiefs. . "There are things we can and should do now, but some of these issues deserve more time for stakeholders, including community members, to address areas of concern and achieve meaningful change."

Herod and Garcia said they are open to changes that do not reduce the bill.

"I don't want to sit here and get this out longer than necessary," said Garcia, a Pueblo Democrat. "The time for policy change is now."

Some of the amendments that lawmakers are reviewing include extending the time agencies have to release camera video of an incident. The bill currently requires the images to be published within 14 days, but lawmakers are reviewing the amendments that would extend the time to around 30 to 45 days.

Another issue raised in the committee last week was protecting the privacy of victims when the images were released. Sponsors are seeking an amendment to address that, as well as to protect the identity of undercover agents.

"Our intention is that if someone has filed a complaint of excessive use of force by an officer or someone dies, that footage is not hidden from affected families and we have seen it happen," said Herod.

This is a developing story and will be updated.