Colorado Democrats Seeking to Eliminate Tax Exemptions

Democratic lawmakers want to take advantage of hundreds of millions of dollars by eliminating tax breaks that disproportionately help Colorado's wealthy. But they may have to challenge Governor Jared Polis to veto him first.

Democrats will present a bill in the House shortly which, according to a summary of the bill provided to Up News Info, would generate an estimated annual income of $ 278 million. The bill is intended to help a state budget that, thanks to the economic leftovers related to the coronavirus, needs every penny it can find.

They aren't expected to get much Republican support, but that won't matter; Democrats hold majorities in both state houses and widely support the bill. Polis, a Democrat, also supports the elimination of certain tax credits that benefit the wealthy. The bill proposes to undo the disruptions created by Trump's 2017 tax cuts and this year's CARES Act. According to the summary of the bill, it would also limit net operating loss deductions for companies, eliminate a capital gains provision that benefits the richest 1% of filers, and eliminate a tax exemption for energy and power companies. industrial manufacturing.

But Polis wants a general reduction of state income taxes included in the bill, and with that position he is on an island. He's been pushing for the cut in behind-the-scenes negotiations with lawmakers, but there may not be a single Democrat on Capitol Hill who agrees with his position. That was true before the coronavirus struck, and it's especially true now that the budget is in tatters.

This sets up a showdown: Polis has been an extremely practical governor, and since taking office earlier last year, he has repeatedly urged lawmakers to write bills in his vision. He constantly wins those fights and can claim credit for personally altering or killing several important bills, related to everything from immigration protections to vaccine exemptions and paid family and medical licenses.

It is a current and often immense source of frustration among Democrats, many of whom feel that the governor should allow lawmakers to legislate.

"We have had conversations with the governor's office, and I want to continue to have productive conversations with the governor's office. I want to honor that space," Rep. Matt Gray, D-Broomfield, said of the tax bill. "But he has made very public comments about what he wants to do. We know what we want to do. And the bill, as it stands now, does not include some of the things it has talked about."

That says it softly, according to several sources close to the negotiations. In layman's terms, the tax cut Polis wants is so fundamentally inconsistent with the Democratic agenda that lawmakers supporting the bill are willing to reject the governor's request and try to pass the bill without it.

"We don't believe millionaires need tax cuts. That is why we are doing what we are doing with this bill," said Gray House cosponsor, Rep. Emily Sirota, a Denver Democrat.

This would be a departure from how the Polis administration and the legislature have interacted to date. Lawmakers have a long recent history of pulling out of Polis.

Shelby Wieman, a spokeswoman for the governor, provided the Post with a statement on her position: “Governor Polis is incredibly excited about a tax reform package that can reduce the need for damaging cuts in our schools, reduce income tax, and get resources in the hands of those who need it most through the Earned Income Tax Credit. Unfortunately, good faith negotiations with the legislature have not yet produced a product that the Governor endorses. ”

Colorado income tax is set at a flat rate of 4.63%, which means that everyone, rich or poor, pays at the same level. There is a proposed measure for the 2020 ballot, Initiative 271, which proposes to install a progressive income tax schedule for Colorado, in which people who earn less than $ 250,000 a year would get a cut, and those above at that level they would pay higher rates. The measure, which has not yet qualified for the vote, would generate an estimated $ 2 billion annually.

There is a proposal for a competitive ballot, Initiative 306, which is backed by conservatives and simply seeks to reduce the income tax rate to 4.55% for all.

Polis has refused to support either initiative publicly, disagreeing with elected Democrats who believe the state income tax code should be revised in a way that forces wealthy people to pay a higher rate. Polis and Republicans fully agree on the need to cut income tax across the board, but unlike the governor, Republicans have shown no interest in combining such action with the elimination of tax breaks.

His insistence on a blanket cut confuses fellow Democrats, many of whom speculate privately that he wants to be able to campaign in the future to cut taxes. Others believe that Polis really has some fiscally conservative beliefs and is out of step with his party for ideological, not political, reasons.

"From the beginning of his administration, Governor Polis has called for eliminating special interest tax exemptions and passing the savings on to all Coloradoans," Wieman said in his statement. "This year has been an especially tough year for families and businesses, and the governor is asking the legislature to pass a comprehensive tax relief for every individual and every small business by lowering the state income tax rate and paying for it through revocation. of special interest tax exemptions. " . "

There are approximately 200 different tax credits, exemptions, and deductions in Colorado, but Polis and the sponsors (Gray and Sirota are joined in the Senate by Democrats Julie Gonzales and Dominick Moreno) generally refer to the disruptions that would end this bill as loopholes. . This is not how Republicans or the business community see them, underscoring that one person's loophole is someone else's tool to support particular businesses or individual actions.

In an email explosion on Friday, Kelly Brough, CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, raised the alarm: “(Really, without discussion or disclosure, we were surprised to discover the intention to reverse the tax relief that has been critical to many of our small and medium-sized businesses by eliminating a series of tax cuts in the CARES Act and the 2017 Tax and Job Reduction Act. … What we know is that the Colorado legislature wants to reverse the recent Tax relief designed to help small businesses and their employees during this trial time. It's all just too much. "