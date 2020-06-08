Cole Sprouse seen joining Black Lives Matter Protest with Kaia Gerber a week after arrest

WENN

The star of & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; and his alleged new girlfriend were joined by Margaret Qualley, Madelaine Petsch and Eiza González at the weekend rally in Los Angeles.

Actor Cole Sprouse He returned to the streets to protest the Black Lives Matter on Sunday, June 7, a week after being arrested for rejecting police orders.

The "Riverdale"star and his alleged new girlfriend, Kaia Gerberactress pal Margaret Qualleyco-star Madelaine Petschand actress Eiza Gonzalez They were seen together in Los Angeles at the weekend rally.

Sprouse visited Instagram a week ago (June 1) to reveal that he had been arrested with a "group of peaceful protesters" in Santa Monica, California.

"They detained me when I joined in solidarity, as did many of the latest vanguard within Santa Monica," he wrote. "We were given the option to leave, and we were informed that if we did not withdraw, we would be arrested. When many turned to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point they began to attack. We . "