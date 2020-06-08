Climbing gyms say there's no way to sanitize walls

As most Colorado climbing gym owners eagerly awaited state guidelines on how and when they can reopen, Whetstone Climbing in Fort Collins welcomed members this week thanks to a variation the state awarded to gyms in the Larimer County.

Owner Darrell Gschwendtner imposed occupancy limits are twice as stringent as those required in the variation. There was coronavirus-related signaling, along with increased disinfection stations and face-covering requirements.

Gschwendtner also updated the disclaimer that members sign to include a paragraph related to the coronavirus threat. It included a sentence stipulating that members "assume the risk of becoming carriers or becoming ill from any disease, virus, bacterial infection, or other disease while in Whetstone." All members must sign the updated waiver.

But despite all those precautions and more, there's one thing Gschwendtner and other climbing gym owners say they can't do: clean every hold, rope, and climbing surface on every route after every climber. Cleaning the equipment after each use can work in weight rooms, but not in climbing gyms.

"We would be out of business in one day," said Gschwendtner. "We would have manpower climbing just behind a climber to clean up the holds."

As climbing gyms around Colorado prepare to reopen, owners acknowledge that there is no way to keep the routes germ-free, given the close contact climbers have with the climbing walls. That conclusion is supported by the nation's largest professional trade association for the indoor climbing industry, the Boulder-based Climbing Walls Association.

"It is not possible to disinfect a climbing wall and all the climbing holds on that climbing wall," said Laura Allured, the association's marketing and communications manager. "The goal is to reduce risk and apply good hygiene principles with climbers."

Because most climbers understand and accept that, Whetstone welcomed many happy climbers when it reopened on Monday.

"The response has been fantastic," said Gschwendtner. “Everyone is very happy to return to the climbing gym. They have quite missed it. There are some people who are going to wait a little longer, but most people are very happy to be here. ”

Depending on the variation, Whetstone was required to limit occupancy to 30% of capacity. Gschwendtner decided to limit the occupation to half of that.

"Right now, we allow a maximum of 75 people to enter at a time," said Gschwendtner. "That is approximately 400 square feet per person."

People in the climbing industry tend to avoid talking in terms of safety, because it is an inherently risky sport. They prefer to talk about "mitigating risks," and the coronavirus has added another to consider.

"The common approach that people are taking is to encourage their climbers to be smart about their choices," Allured said. "Do not come to the gym if you have symptoms. Practice good hygiene. If you touch a surface you are not sure about, do not touch your face until you can wash your hands or disinfect. People are emphasizing providing hand sanitizers (and ) hand washing stations ”.

By weighing risk mitigation against coronavirus, the owner of EVO Rock + Fitness in Louisville has the benefit of medical training. Clint Dillard is a medical assistant and his wife is an intensive care nurse treating patients with COVID-19 at UCHealth.

"The medical side of me obviously wants to be as cautious and careful as possible," Dillard said this week as he waited for the state to announce guidelines allowing it to reopen. “At this point, I think we know science well enough, and we can offer a space that will be fine. We just need to be allowed to open at this point. It is a unique environment. There really is no other sport where you interact so intimately with the surface. And the goal of gyms is to bring people together, not just one type of physical activity. It is a community center, a meeting place. Gyms in a pandemic, it's a big challenge. "

Dillard was a week away from opening a second location, a "boutique boulder gym,quot; in Golden, when state-imposed Safe at Home measures closed the gyms. Jason Haas had just opened a new gym in Broomfield called G1 Climbing + Fitness. It had been open for a month when Governor Jared Polis' order was issued, almost until the day, and the interruption of his dream of starting a new business has been heartbreaking.

"Very much," said Haas, a former school teacher. "It has not been an easy road to travel. We have been closed three times more than we were open. I have everything on the line. My house, everything is involved in this."

Haas hosted Zoom meetings with other climbing gym owners across the state to share ideas on best practices while waiting for state-specific guidelines on reopening.

"It has been good to feel sorry for other people in a similar difficult situation," said Haas.

Meanwhile, there has been an increase in orders for climbing walls at home. Christina Frain, a spokeswoman for Eldorado Climbing Walls in Louisville, declined to give specific numbers, but said the number of orders the company received in May was more than double that of May 2019. The company has hired more workers to accommodate the increase in demand.

"We are very happy to be able to provide something that people clearly need," Frain said. “We are 100 percent rooting for all gyms to reopen. We don't want to appear to be building a bank because of a pandemic. We really miss our climbing gyms and are so thankful that, state by state, they are beginning to reopen. "

