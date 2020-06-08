Cicely Tyson Receives 2020 Peabody Awards Professional Achievement Award – Up News Info

Cicely Tyson, whose seven-decade work on stage, screen and television includes iconic small-screen roles such as Jane Pittman, Coretta Scott King and Rosa Parks' mother, was featured Monday as the winner of the Professional Achievements of the Peabody Awards. The honor is given to people whose work and commitment to broadcast and digital media have left an indelible mark on the field and in American culture.

Tyson has been nominated for 13 Emmy Awards in total and won two for 1974. The autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, the beginning of a career that included television series as iconic as Estate (1977), King (1978) The Women of Brewster Place (1989) Always outnumbered (1998) A lesson before dying (1999) Jewel (2002) and Rosa Parks' story (2002)

His television career began in 1951 and also included credits from Naked city, I see and Mission Impossible to Gun smoke and East Side / West Side. Most recently she has appeared on The Journey to Abundance (2014) House of cards (2016) Lady secretary (2019) and OWN Caress the day at the beginning of this year.

Tyson was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in January and in 2018 she became the first African-American woman to win an honorary Oscar. She was nominated for an Oscar for starring in the 1973 Martin Ritt film. Probe.

OWN's Oprah Winfrey was among those in a video tribute to Tyson that was part of today's Peabody announcement (see below).

"With his award-winning performances, Tyson has taught us to defend a world of possibilities for social justice, creativity, vitality and joy," the Peabody Board of Juries said today. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated the importance of imagining human freedom, the power of struggle, the grace of sacrifice, and the importance of being a witness in a nation desperate to recognize itself. His powerful mastery of his craft and his lifelong dedication to doing work that is entertaining and challenging helps us find our ethical and moral orientation, inviting us to reflect on the qualities that contribute to an ethical and moral life. "

Peabody CEO Jeffrey P. Jones added: “Cicely Tyson's uncompromising commitment to using her craft to tackle the big issues of her time: gender equality, racial and social justice, equity and inclusion – puts her in a rare company. And he did so when he spoke and spoke of guest stigma, isolation, and retribution. She was a fundamental figure of her time, and ahead of her time. "

The Peabody Awards are based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia, and each year honors the most compelling and motivating stories released in broadcast and digital media.

The winners for 2019 will be revealed on Tuesday after this year's award ceremony was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is the video tribute to Tyson: