Christopher continues inland movement as tropical depression weakens, brings torrential rains – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NEW ORLEANS (/AP) – Christopher weakened to a tropical depression Monday morning, after crashing ashore as a tropical storm a day earlier in Louisiana and stirring up dangerous weather further east, sending waves crashing onto Mississippi beaches, flooding parts of a Alabama island town and spawning a tornado in Florida.

Christopher made landfall Saturday afternoon between the mouth of the Mississippi River and the Grand Isle Island spa community, evacuated since then, in winds of 50 mph.

Upon reaching land under the force of a hurricane, the storm began to weaken as it moved inland, but heavy rains and a storm continued along the Gulf coast, posing a threat in a wide area towards the Florida Panhandle.

At 4 a.m. CDT Monday, Christopher was centered about 40 miles north of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with slow winds of 35 mph. With its torrential rains, Christopher, moving north-northwest at 10 mph, was expected to continue to flood the northern Gulf coast until Monday, but all tropical storm warnings had been discontinued.

As for North Texas, the storm could bring some isolated rains to the extreme eastern counties.

Currently, Christopher's planned path takes him inland through northeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi on Monday, continuing through Arkansas and eastern Missouri on Monday night and Tuesday, and arriving in Wisconsin and the west of the Great Lakes on Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said further weakening was expected through Tuesday, but some strengthening is expected Tuesday night and Wednesday.

In New Orleans, the question was how much rain would fall and whether there would be enough breaks in the bad weather bands for the embattled pumping system to meet its latest test of keeping streets clear of flooding.

The Mississippi coastal media reported that cars and trucks stalled when flood waters flooded beaches and crashed onto roads. On the Biloxi City Facebook page, officials said emergency workers helped dozens of motorists through the floods, primarily in the United States' 90 that run along the coast.

In Alabama, the bridge linking the mainland with Dauphin Island was closed for much of Sunday. Police and state transportation department vehicles drove convoys of motorists to and from the island when breaks in the weather allowed.

Forecasters said up to 12 inches of rain could fall in some areas, with storms of up to 5 feet. The meteorological service warned that the rain would contribute to flooding of rivers in the central Gulf coast and as far as the Mississippi Valley.

"It is a very efficient and very tropical rain," said director of the National Hurricane Center, Ken Graham, in a Facebook video. "It rains a lot, very fast."

The rising water in Lake Pontchartrain near New Orleans pushed about 2 feet of water onto the first floor of Rudy Horvath's residence, a boathouse that sits on stilts over brackish lake. Horvath said that he and his family have lived there for a year and have learned to take the floods occasionally calmly. They have set up tables on the bottom floor to stack belongings above the water level.

"We thought it would be great to live here, and it has been," Horvath said. “The sunsets are great.

Elsewhere in southern Louisiana, water covered the only road to Grand Isle and lower parts of Plaquemines Parish, in the extreme southeast of the state. "You can't get out in the car," shrimp farmer Acy Cooper said Sunday about a marina in the area. "You have to go by boat."

In Florida, a tornado, the second in two days in the state when the storm was approaching, uprooted downed trees and power lines Sunday afternoon south of Lake City near Interstate 75, the weather service and authorities said . There were no reports of injuries.

The storm also forced a flooded stretch of Interstate 10 in northern Florida to close for a time on Sunday.

Rain intermittently fell in New Orleans' famous French Quarter on Sunday afternoon, but the streets were nearly deserted, and many businesses were already closed due to the coronavirus.

Daniel Priestman said he did not see people frantically storing themselves as in previous storms. He said people may be "overwhelmed,quot; by the coronavirus and the recent violence and police protests. They seemed "resigned to whatever happens, happens," he said.

At a New Orleans intersection, a handmade "Black Lives Matter,quot; sign, connected to a lamppost, shook in a strong wind as the crew of a huge vacuum truck worked to unclog a storm drain.

The New Orleans Sewer and Water Board said the city's old street drainage system had limits, so residents must avoid underpasses and inevitable flood-prone low-lying areas.

Jefferson Parish, a suburb of New Orleans, had called for voluntary evacuations on Saturday of some low communities due to the threat of storm, high tides and heavy rains.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)