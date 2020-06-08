Chris Redd among second-city alum demanding racism research – Up News Info

Saturday night liveChris Redd, VeepSam Richardson, Late night with seth meyers writer Amber Ruffin and Space force Writer Aasia LaShay Bullock is among a group of 19 black alumni and current employees of the improvisational troupe The Second City who demand an investigation into what they say is the comedy institution's history of racism and sexual misconduct.

After the resignation last week of Second City CEO and co-owner Andrew Alexander over accusations of institutional racism, the group of 19 current and former Second City associates have signed an open letter accusing the improvisational company of "deleting , racial discrimination, manipulation, wage inequality, tokenism, monetization of black culture and trauma-inducing experiences of black artists … "

(See the full letter below).

The letter calls for external and independent investigations into racist behavior and sexual misconduct at the Chicago-based institution, and the removal of teachers, producers, directors, and other administrative personnel guilty of such behavior. The letter also calls for a "proper review and accreditation" of the contributions of black artists "who built their stages."

After Alexander's resignation last week, Second City announced that he would replace the executive with a person of color, and then hired Second City alumnus Anthony LeBlanc as Interim Executive Producer.

While acknowledging the hiring of LeBlanc, the authors of the open letter write that "the task entrusted to you is nothing more than integration into a burning house."

"While you use it to solve a disaster for decades," the letter continues, "we will also guide you to move on." The letter then requires that an external human resources firm be retained, as well as the hiring of "a BIPOC-owned Diversity and Inclusion firm" and the hiring of a BIPOC executive producer by a steering committee with "representatives of the LGBTIA community + from BIPOC "of current Second City students".

"You use our names to market your business, however, we cannot in good conscience recommend the Second City as an effective place for black comedy to thrive," the letter concludes.

After Alexander's resignation last Friday, Space force writer Bullock spoke about her assault by another artist from Second City. "The wildest part of my Second City experience is that I was forced to resign because they didn't believe me," he wrote on Twitter. "Then weeks later, for" unknown reasons, "they fire the white man who laid his hands on me, but they allowed the narrative to go that they fired him because of me."