Chris Cuomo Photobomb his wife's yoga video on The Buff?

Chris Cuomo is going viral on Monday for all the wrong reasons. The New York Post revealed the story that in May Chris's wife Cristina Greeven Cuomo was filming a yoga session when a man appeared live in the nude Instagram video. Now, people believe the man was none other than her husband, CNN host Chris Cuomo. Although Chris reports the news, he still finds himself as part of the story! This was evidenced when he contracted the Coronavirus and reported live from the front (his basement where he was quarantined) to give viewers a first-hand look at what it takes to fight the virus at home.

And at home, for Chris and Cristina it is a mansion in the Hamptons and is where the yoga video was filmed. There are many reasons to believe that Chris is the naked man in Cristina's video (because why would there be another naked man on her property with her husband?) But the man's build is very similar to Chris'. "

Although most viewers see Chris Cuomo from the head, those who have seen him report the news in full or have seen him wearing a T-shirt know that he is a physically fond guy. As he exercises, he is fit and his height and body shape coincide with the constitution of the naked man.

Cristina quickly deleted the video from Instagram, but not before the eagle-eyed fans got enough screenshots to keep up with the trend of the story.

You can check out the New York Post's report on the story below.

Chris Cuomo apparently caught naked in his wife Cristina's yoga video https://t.co/S2DYnbJUgI pic.twitter.com/BtrwzFSCl0 – New York Post (@nypost) June 8, 2020

The photo is going viral and several people who are against the New York Post recommend that others view the photo on a different platform.

At this point, neither Chris Cuomo nor Cristina Cuomo have spoken about the image and have neither confirmed nor denied that it is Chris.

What do you think about the picture? Do you think that's really Chris Cuomo photographing Cristina's training video?

