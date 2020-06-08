China's Huawei launches ad blitz as UK reconsiders its role

LONDON – Huawei launched an advertising campaign in Britain as officials reconsider the role of the Chinese technology company in supplying equipment for the country's next-generation high-speed mobile networks.

The company ran full-page ads in British national newspapers describing its commitment to providing mobile and broadband companies with equipment for fifth-generation networks, although "some now question our role in helping Britain lead the way in 5G ".

Huawei is stepping up its efforts to win public opinion as it faces increasing pressure from a U.S.-led campaign to persuade allies to avoid its telecommunications equipment for fear that Beijing may use it to spy on it. or sabotage, a charge the company has consistently denied.

Huawei was given a limited role in January to build the UK's new high-speed 5G networks. However, last week, the UK's National Cyber ​​Security Center began a review to examine the impact that new U.S. sanctions against Huawei could have on the country's networks, authorities said.

US restrictions USA A foreign semiconductor manufacturers revealed last month are aimed at limiting Huawei's ability to use American technology, intensifying a geopolitical battle between Washington and Beijing over the development and security of the industry.

The sanctions "will definitely harm the global semiconductor industry supply chain, on which many industries depend," although it is too early to reach a conclusion on the impact, Huawei vice president Victor Zhang said in a conference call. .

Huawei faced a setback last week in Canada, where two of the top three telecommunications companies decided not to use their equipment for their 5G networks.