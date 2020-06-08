China Deploys More Troops in Sensitive Areas Along the Himalayan Border

Chinese state media has released videos showing the massive deployment of advanced Chinese weapons systems in sensitive areas along the Himalaya border amid the latest border clash with India.

China deployed several thousand paratroopers plus armored vehicles in the high-altitude border areas of the Tibetan Plateau.

According to the latest Indian media reports, Beijing ignores the statements of the Indian Foreign Ministry and continues to move new troops and equipment to the north shore of Lake Pangong and the Galvan Valley.

"The EPL has amassed large troops near our borders. After the exercises, China left at least 5,000 soldiers there. And he continues to send contingents there. So they form a broad front for a possible invasion. This undoubtedly represents a threat to our security, ”say the Indian authorities.

The Global Times also said that the Chinese People's Liberation Army has organized a large-scale maneuvering operation with thousands of paratroopers plus armored vehicles to the northwestern region of the country at high altitude a long distance from Hubei province in the central China to demonstrate China's ability to quickly reinforce border defenses when necessary.

As CNN reported, India and China share one of the longest land borders in the world. In 1962, the two countries engaged in a bloody border war in the Himalayas, and tensions have continued to flare up sporadically in subsequent decades.

Last month, an aggressive cross-border skirmish between Chinese and Indian forces resulted in minor injuries to the troops. The incident has been followed in recent weeks by unconfirmed reports of tensions in the mountainous area, although neither side had publicly acknowledged anything out of the ordinary.