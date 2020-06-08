Cheer & RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race Real TV Choice Awards Noms

With five each, Netflix Encourage and VH1 RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race Top nominations for the second annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards recognizing excellence in nonfiction, unscripted, and reality programming on streaming, cable, and streaming platforms. Organized by the Critics Choice Association and the body of non-fiction producers NPACT, the winners of the Real TV Awards will be announced on June 29.

Survivor Presenter and executive producer Jeff Probst will receive this year's Critics Choice Real TV Impact Award for his continued contributions to the unscripted television industry.

Encourage, who follows the cheerleaders at Navarro College as they prepare for the greatest moment of their lives, is nominated for the Unstructured series, Sports Show, Limited Documentary Series, Male Star of the Year and Female Star of the Year. Emmy winner RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race She competes for the Competition Series, the ensemble cast in an unscripted series, the female star of the year, the male star of the year, and the presenter.

Weird eye (Netflix) follows closely with four nominations, and Couple therapy (Showtime) received three nominations. For the second consecutive year, Netflix led the network count with 31 total nominations. (See full list below).

The winners in two categories – Female Star of the Year and Male Star of the Year – will be chosen by fan vote, which is now open on criticschoice.com.

"Our nominees for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2020 reflect the wide range of dynamic, unscripted content available on all television platforms," ​​said CCA TV branch president Ed Martin. "Once again we are honored to bring the deserved attention to the best of reality television, a genre that continues to entertain and educate us all."

NPACT Acting General Manager Michelle Van Kempen added: “Each year of our joint award program has presented a greater opportunity to highlight the breadth and excellence of nonfiction content, and its unique ability to reflect culture. We are proud to honor Jeff Probst for his important contributions to our industry, both in front of and behind the camera, and to celebrate programming and the people who work tirelessly to entertain, inspire and generate important conversation. "

Bob Bain and Joey Berlin are the executive producers of the Critics Choice Real TV Awards; Van Kempen is executive producer for NPACT.

COMPLETE LIST OF NOMINATIONS:

COMPETITION SERIES

LEGO Masters (Fox)

Making It (NBC)

RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race (VH1)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT / VARIETY

American Idol (ABC)

Dancing with the stars (ABC)

The Voice (Telemundo)

Songland (NBC)

The voice (NBC)

UNSTRUCTURED SERIES

Cheer (Netflix)

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Intervention (A&E)

RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race: no strings attached! (VH1)

We are here (HBO)

STRUCTURED SERIES

Bis! (Disney +)

Prop Culture (Disney +)

Weird Eye (Netflix)

Shark tank (ABC)

The world according to Jeff Goldblum (Disney +)

BUSINESS SHOW

Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox)

The profit (CNBC)

Shark tank (ABC)

T-Pain Business School (Fuse)

Undercover Boss (CBS)

SPORTS PROGRAM

Blackballed (Quibi)

Cheer (Netflix)

Last Chance U (Netflix)

The Last Dance (ESPN)

Peyton locations (ESPN +)

Real sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

CRIME / JUSTICE SERIES

Missing and Killed from Atlanta: The Lost Children (HBO)

The Archives of Innocence (Netflix)

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)

The Pharmacist (Netflix)

Test by the media (Netflix)

The Gabriel Fernández Trials (Netflix)

DOCUMENTARY SERIES IN PROGRESS

Summary: The Art of Design (Netflix)

The circus: within the craziest political campaign on Earth (Showtime)

Frontline (PBS)

Last Chance U (Netflix)

POV (PBS)

LIMITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Missing and Killed from Atlanta: The Lost Children (HBO)

Cheer (Netflix)

Hillary (Hulu)

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)

The Last Dance (ESPN)

Test by the media (Netflix)

The Gabriel Fernández Trials (Netflix)

SHORT SERIES

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple)

Comeback Kids (El Dodo)

Creating Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Between Scenes (Comedy Central)

The impossible row (discovery)

While black with MK Asante (Snap)

LIVE SHOW

Chasing the cure (TNT)

Build (Yahoo)

Live PD (A&E)

Talking Dead (AMC)

See what happens live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

INTERACTIVE SHOW

Chasing the cure (TNT)

Falling in love (Univision)

Talking Dead (AMC)

See what happens live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

CULINARY SHOW

Chopped (Food Network)

Right on the spot! (Netflix)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Tournament of Champions (Food Network)

Ugly Delicious (Netflix)

GAME

25 words or less (Fox / syndicated)

Mind Games (National Geographic)

Cash Cab (Bravo)

Danger !: The Greatest of All Time (ABC)

Mental samurai (fox)

TRAVEL / ADVENTURE SERIES

Unknown expedition (discovery)

Extinct or alive (Animal Planet)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic)

The Great Food Truck Race

Someone feed Phil (Netflix)

ANIMAL / NATURE

Dodo Heroes (Animal Planet)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Veterinarian (Nat Geo WILD)

Crikey! It's the Irwins (Animal Planet)

Serengeti (Discovery)

Seven worlds, one planet (BBC America)

LIFESTYLE: FASHION / BEAUTY SHOW

The Goop Lab (Netflix)

Making the cut (Amazon)

Next in Fashion (Netflix)

Project Runway (Bravo)

Weird Eye (Netflix)

RELATIONS SHOW

90 Day Fiancé (TLC)

You are the chosen one? (MTV)

Black love (OWN)

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Love is blind (Netflix)

LIFESTYLE: HOME / GARDEN SHOW

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Celebrity IOU (HGTV)

Home (Apple TV +)

Hometown (HGTV)

Sell ​​Sunset (Netflix)

ASSEMBLY MADE IN AN UNREGISTERED SERIES

Making the cut (Amazon)

RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race (VH1)

Weird Eye (Netflix)

Dancing with the stars (ABC)

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Crikey! It's the Irwins (Animal Planet)

FEMALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Nicole Byer – Nailed! (Netflix)

Dr. Orna Guralnik – Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Dr. Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Gwyneth Paltrow – The Goop Lab (Netflix)

Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Monica Aldama – Cheer (Netflix)

MALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Jerry Harris – joy (Netflix)

The Fab Five – Queer Eye (Netflix)

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race (VH1)

Hasan Minhaj – Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)

Kevin Hart – Kevin Hart: What the Fit (YouTube Originals)

DEMONSTRATION HOST

Will Arnett – Lego Masters (Fox)

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race (VH1)

Jeff Goldblum – The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney +)

Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler – Making It (NBC)

Jeff Probst – Survivor (CBS)

Alex Trebek – Danger! (CBS television distribution)

EXCEPTIONAL ACHIEVEMENT IN NON-FICTION PROGRAMMING BY A TRANSMISSION NETWORK OR PLATFORM

A + E Networks

HBO

National Geographic

Netflix

PBS

TLC

EXCEPTIONAL ACHIEVEMENT IN NON-FICTION PRODUCTION

Yunque 1893 Entertainment

Big Fish Entertainment

Florentine films

Kinetic content

Raw TV

Smart Dog Media