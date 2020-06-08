‘Celebrity Family Feud’ tops Sunday rankings, ‘Hollywood Game Night’ Ticks Down – Up News Info

NBC Hollywood Game Night He returned for the summer of Sunday, delivering a rating of 0.3 in the adult demographic of 18-49 years and 1.87 million viewers, matching his low series. It was followed by repetitions of Titan Games and America has talent.

Although Family celebrity fight (0.9, 5.74M) was down a tenth of last week, still managing to win the night. ABC's Sunday lineup was everywhere America's Funniest Home Videos (0.6, 4.52M), Press your luck (0.6, 3.90M) and Match (0.5, 3.26M) although it still topped the overall night in the demo.

CBS kicked off their night with 60 minutes (0.6, 7.64M) followed by a long-singing “Sunday Night at the Movies” presentation Grease (0.5, 3.91M), two tenths less than last week's presentation of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. The network was superior for the night in total spectators.

Elsewhere, Fox's coverage of the NASCAR Cup led to reruns of The Last Man Standing, Duncanville, The Simpsons, Bless Hearts, Bob's Burgers and Family man. That said, quick affiliate rankings will be tailored for networks.

The CW transmitted repeats of DC Stargirl and Supergirl