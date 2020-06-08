CDC says Americans gargle with chlorine to prevent coronavirus infections

Coronavirus disinfectants and cleaners should not be used in the human body or in an attempt to prevent COVID-19.

A new CDC study says 39% of respondents participated in at least one high-risk practice with such chemicals, which includes drinking or gargling with soapy water or dilute bleach solutions.

The research suggests the need for more public messages about safe and effective cleaning and disinfection practices, with a focus on gaps in knowledge that can lead to harmful behavior.

Thanks to Trump's strange ramblings, one of the coronavirus myths that circulated in the early days of the pandemic suggested that the new disease can be cured with chlorine. In mid-April, the FDA and FTC had to issue formal warnings to companies selling coronavirus treatments that a variation of the bleach will not cure COVID-19. Several weeks after that, the manufacturer of Lysol issued an official statement warning people that chemicals that can be used to neutralize the virus on surfaces should not be ingested. The official comment came in response to a comment Trump made on television the same week when he asked his officials if there would be a way to inject disinfectants into the human body to kill the virus as efficiently as they do on surfaces. Trump later lied and said those comments were meant to be a joke, just as some local officials warned people that disinfectants should not be given by injection or ingested in an attempt to prevent or cure COVID-19.

It turns out that some people are willing to do just that, according to a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The investigations conducted a survey of 502 Americans in May to ask about knowledge and practices regarding cleaning and disinfecting the home. 39% of respondents admitted to participating in some form of high-risk practice, which included gargling with chlorine.

The CDC says it conducted the investigation because "a recent report described a sharp increase in calls to poison centers related to exposure to cleaners and disinfectants since the start of the 2019 coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19)" , and the data is limited. The results were troubling, as the CDC identified several cases of chemical use that can lead to the misuse of unwanted side effects, all in an effort to prevent infection.

Some respondents said that they had been washing fruits and vegetables with chlorine and that they had been spraying their bodies with disinfecting sprays. They have also said that they have inhaled the fumes from the cleaners or disinfectants or that they have drunk and gargled with soapy water, dilute bleach solutions and other disinfecting solutions:

39% reported having intentionally participated in at least one high-risk practice not recommended by the CDC for the prevention of transmission of SARS-CoV-2, including the application of chlorine to food (for example, fruits and vegetables) ( 19%); use of household cleaning and disinfection products on hands or skin (18%); spray the body with a cleaning or disinfecting spray (10%); inhalation of vapors from household cleaners or disinfectants (6%); and drinking or gargling with dilute bleach solutions, soapy water, and other cleaning and disinfecting solutions (4% each).

The report also notes that 25% of respondents reported at least one adverse health effect in the past month that they believe was the result of exposure to those chemicals:

A quarter (25%) of respondents reported at least one adverse health effect during the previous month that they believed had resulted from the use of cleansers or disinfectants, including nasal or sinus irritation (11%); skin irritation (8%); eye irritation (8%); dizziness, lightheadedness, or headache (8%); stomach upset or nausea (6%); or respiratory problems (6%). Respondents who reported participating in at least one high-risk practice reported an adverse health effect more frequently than those who did not report participating in such practices (39% versus 16%).

In light of these findings, the CDC says there is a need to send public messages about "safe and effective cleaning and disinfection practices designed to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in homes."

"COVID-19 prevention messages should continue to emphasize safe evidence-based practices, such as frequent hand hygiene and frequent cleaning and disinfection of high-contact surfaces," the CDC wrote. While the study also showed that people know how to use some of the specific chemicals and store them safely, there is room for improvement. "Prevention messages should highlight identified gaps in knowledge," the study notes.

"These messages on cleaning and disinfecting practices for the prevention of COVID-19 can be coordinated and disseminated through trusted sources of information, such as national, state and local public health agencies and medical providers," says the CDC.

