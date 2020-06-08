Castlefield of Fremantle Adapting Cara Hunter's DI Fawley Novels for TV – Up News Info

Fremantle's UK drama production team Castlefield has secured the television rights to Cara Hunter's best-selling crime novels, with Detective Inspector Adam Fawley.

Castlefield has yet to find a home for the adaptation, but is developing a series based on all four Hunter books, which have topped the bestseller lists for The Sunday Times and Amazon in the UK.

Each novel follows DI Fawley as he investigates a tragedy or domestic crime that demands answers from the victim's family and friends. In the first book Close to home, analyzes the disappearance of an eight-year-old girl from a family party.

Hunter said: "I've always seen & # 39; the Fawley books in my head as I write them, and the style I developed for them was a deliberate attempt to replicate the feel and the beat of the best TV crime: the short scenes, the fast beat and the changing views. "

Castlefield is based in Manchester and was founded in June 2019 by Managing Director Hilary Martin and Creative Director Simon Judd. Her previous credits include BBC dramas. In the meat and The secret of Crickley Hall.