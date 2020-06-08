Can the stupid and greedy MLB find a commitment to play ball in 2020?

Kiz Major League Baseball players and franchise owners are stupid, greedy, and deaf. Rarely, if ever, did the game seem so out of touch with the United States. (Thank goodness. I took it off my chest. Now I feel better. Thank you.) The NBA and NHL are returning from the coronavirus. The NFL never left. Weren't pitchers, catchers and hitters supposed to show up for camp this week? But it seems MLB is determined to let a money fight kill the season. Say it's not like that, Patrick. What is the commitment here?

Saunders Kiz, what we have here is "a communication failure." Of course, that's nothing new for baseball (see, strike 1994-95). Compromise requires a certain degree of trust, but there is very little trust between owners and players. Players are determined to earn a prorated salary based on the number of games played. They say it won't move. The owners claim that for every game played in 2020 with no fans in the stands, teams would combine to lose $ 640,000. If it was just about money, I could have some faith in the return of the game. But this is also about power and that is somewhat more difficult to negotiate.

Kiz The closure of the coronavirus opened the curtain of truth that we deny about baseball. Players and team owners love money much more than fans who love the game. But I understand it. The disputes in this MLB dispute are in a tougher financial position than their brothers in basketball, hockey or soccer, because so many games have been lost. Baseball is not a charity, and 2020 is doomed to cost everyone in MLB money with every game played in empty stadiums. Which is the answer? I humbly suggest a 64 game regular season ending in September, with a wild and crazy playoff of 14 teams to follow. I would look at that.

Saunders Originally, players proposed a 114-game schedule, and the owners recently released a list of 82 games. I don't see any of those plans as realistic at the moment. Then I agree with you. Instead of trying to put together a chintzy regular season, take back what you can and create a College World Series-style postseason. MLB already has a black eye, but a high-stakes tournament would cause some eyeballs to stick to television. Baseball needs to break tradition in this crazy and tragic year.

Kiz Once COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the MLB schedule, this season it was always going to carry an asterisk. But if baseball can find a financial compromise and bring some joy to this troubled summer, I'd rather see it as a badge of courage rather than an asterisk. On the other hand, if MLB is closed for money, that asterisk will become a black mark that haunts the sport for years. I will not forgive or forget. Do you think Rockies owner Dick Monfort and third baseman Nolan Arenado would rather take the bat and ball and go home rather than play for less money?

Saunders I think both Monfort and Arenado desperately want to play ball. For Arenado, it's not just about the money, but he believes he owes it to his fellow players to walk in step with the union. Monfort, although very rich, does not have as many pockets as some of his fellow owners. So 2020 is going to hurt him financially, but I think he cares about fans. There are some owners who want to cancel the season, right now, but I don't think Monfort is one of them.