Can the stupid and greedy MLB find a commitment to play ball in 2020?

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Kiz Major League Baseball players and franchise owners are stupid, greedy, and deaf. Rarely, if ever, did the game seem so out of touch with the United States. (Thank goodness. I took it off my chest. Now I feel better. Thank you.) The NBA and NHL are returning from the coronavirus. The NFL never left. Weren't pitchers, catchers and hitters supposed to show up for camp this week? But it seems MLB is determined to let a money fight kill the season. Say it's not like that, Patrick. What is the commitment here?

Saunders Kiz, what we have here is "a communication failure." Of course, that's nothing new for baseball (see, strike 1994-95). Compromise requires a certain degree of trust, but there is very little trust between owners and players. Players are determined to earn a prorated salary based on the number of games played. They say it won't move. The owners claim that for every game played in 2020 with no fans in the stands, teams would combine to lose $ 640,000. If it was just about money, I could have some faith in the return of the game. But this is also about power and that is somewhat more difficult to negotiate.

