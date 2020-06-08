California National Guard leaves Los Angeles after a week of peaceful protests – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The California National Guard is leaving Los Angeles on Sunday night, a week after his arrival due to mounting riots over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In a statement, Mayor Eric Garcetti said some units will remain until June 10, in an emergency.

"I am proud that our city has been peaceful this week, and that our residents are leading a powerful movement to make Los Angeles more just, equitable, and fair to Black Angelenos, communities of color, and all of our workers, youth , and families, "Mayor Eric Garcetti wrote in a statement.

Garcetti asked Governor Newsom to deploy the National Guard on the night of May 30 "to maintain peace and security,quot; after peaceful protests across the city dissolved into looting and violence.

Garcetti initially said Saturday afternoon during a press conference that the National Guard was unlikely to be called. Instead, it implored citizens to practice non-violent protests.

Hours after his press conference as crowds continued to gather across the city, Garcetti announced that Newsom approved his request to send 500-700 National Guard troops to help maintain order in the city.

In addition to summoning the military, the city of Los Angeles also mobilized its entire police department as part of its response strategy for the first time since the major earthquakes of 1994 and 1995.

"We thank the members of the Guard for their willingness to serve, to ensure the safety of protesters, businesses, residents and everyone in our city," said Garcetti's statement.

Protesters took to the streets for the twelfth consecutive day on Sunday, with up to 20,000 people gathered in Hollywood. Hundreds of people sat outside the town hall, calling for the dismantling of the police and an end to police brutality.

"I understand why they (the National Guard) were there," said one protester. “I mean, let's not forget, we are in Los Angeles, where the Los Angeles riots occurred. But, at the end of the day, we are a peaceful protest here in the unit, and they saw it. "

Protesters outside the downtown city hall said they plan to go out again on Monday and shouted the same message.