California Movie Theaters May Reopen Soon – Up News Info

With California Governor Gavin Newsom potentially ready to make an announcement to ease COVID-19 restrictions in theaters this week, the industry anticipates at least the appearance of a summer season.

The news will be a relief to theaters, which have been closed since mid-March, and also to studios that have slowed down expensive event movies. Warner Bros. Movie Christopher Nolan Beginning It's the hopeful target to bring protected movie fans back on July 17, but the studio will need a majority of world markets to go with that title. However, having Los Angeles open helps considerably. Before Beginning, Solstice Studios to Open Russell Crowe's Anger Movie Deranged July 1 to help theaters get back to order with what appears to be 50% capacity restrictions, staggered seating, and of course increased cleaning procedures, and possibly testing the attendant temperatures.

As with the proposed guidelines to reopen film and television productions, the reopening of theaters also has a public health hurdle to cover first. Specifically, confirmed cases of coronavirus and deaths from respiratory disease continue to rise in Los Angeles County, and hospitalizations are also on the rise.

We hear that a similar process is underway in New York State as well, but it could be several more weeks before the doors are actually open in theaters there.

The Up News Info reached Governor Newsom's office, but received no response.