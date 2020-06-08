Burquest Sunday of Survivors Shares Cancer Diagnosis

Survivor& # 39; s Sunday Burquest has a statement: she is going to beat cancer again.

the Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen.X The veteran turned to her Instagram to reveal her diagnosis in a new video.

"You know what they say when it rains and it rains? Well, it really hit me today," he said Sunday in the Instagram post. I was wearing a shirt that said, "I survived esophageal and ovarian cancer."

"When did I survive that? Well, I'm going to do it right now because today I was told that I had both, that esophageal cancer started and traveled to my ovary. It's not a big deal, of course, and it's not fun to hear it, But I will say that I do know that I already survived cancer once and that I will survive it again, that's why I am wearing this shirt and I say that I survived right now, "he said.