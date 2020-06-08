Burquest Sunday of Survivors Shares Cancer Diagnosis

Monty Brinton / CBS via Getty Images
Survivor& # 39; s Sunday Burquest has a statement: she is going to beat cancer again.
the Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen.X The veteran turned to her Instagram to reveal her diagnosis in a new video.
"You know what they say when it rains and it rains? Well, it really hit me today," he said Sunday in the Instagram post. I was wearing a shirt that said, "I survived esophageal and ovarian cancer."
"When did I survive that? Well, I'm going to do it right now because today I was told that I had both, that esophageal cancer started and traveled to my ovary. It's not a big deal, of course, and it's not fun to hear it, But I will say that I do know that I already survived cancer once and that I will survive it again, that's why I am wearing this shirt and I say that I survived right now, "he said.
Zeke Smith competed with Sunday in Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X and published a public tribute to his fellow contestant.
"There is no stronger, kinder, and more positive #Survivor than my dear @sundaysurvivor. She is relentless, and that esophageal and ovarian cancer has no chance! This time a little less painful, I'm here for, maybe another trip. by helicopter? I promise @bretlabelle and I won't have any more big convos without you! Sending all the love, healing and strength your way, but you've Got all the strength you need, #GritGirl #FCancer, "wrote Zeke.
In the officer Survivor site, on Sunday he headed to his previous battle with breast cancer.
"In addition to my four amazing children, I am very proud to be a breast cancer survivor. After five surgeries, eight rounds of chemotherapy, and 28 days of radiation, not to mention the horrible medications they administered to you, I am still here." It is important to me that my children see me as a "warrior,quot; rather than a whiner, "he wrote." Of course, it was difficult, but I would not let cancer take over my life. Because of my faith, I was able to kick the cancer's butt! "