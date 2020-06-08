Bryce Dallas Howard points to the weakness of & # 39; The Help & # 39; as an educational film on racial equality

WENN

Although grateful for the friendship that grew out of the 2011 film, Hillary Walters Holbrook's portraitist would prefer her followers to watch movies like & # 39; Malcolm X & # 39 ;, & # 39; Selma & # 39; and & # 39; Just Mercy & # 39 ;.

Bryce Dallas Howard has urged fans not to watch "Aid"to educate yourself on racial equality, rather than offering a selection of movies with more appropriate messages to carry.

Since the death of George Floyd at the hands of white police officers and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests taking place around the world, the 2011 film by actress "The Help" has become the most watched movie on Netflix.

Based on Kathryn Stockett's controversial book of the same name, the film is set during the Civil Rights Movement in 1963 and tells the story of young journalist Eugenia "Skeeter" Phelan, played by Emma Stone, who decides to write a book about racism encountered by black maids at the time.

Bryce stars in the movie as Hillary "Hilly" Walters Holbrook, and she took to Instagram to tell her followers that while she is still proud of the friendships she forged on set, there are other more appropriate movies to watch right now.

"I heard that #TheHelp is the most watched movie on @netflix right now! I am so grateful for the exquisite friendships that came out of that movie – our bond is something that I treasure deeply and will last a lifetime." He wrote, "With that said, The Help is a fictional story told through the perspective of a white character and was created primarily by white storytellers. We can all go further."

"The stories are a gateway to radical empathy and the biggest stories are catalysts for action. If you are looking for ways to learn about the Civil Rights Movement, lynchings, segregation, Jim Crow and all the ways that These affect us today, here are a handful of powerful, essential and masterful films and programs that center black lives, stories, creators and / or artists. "

Among the movies Bryce suggested watching were "Malcolm x","Selma"and"Just pity"

Bryce's Instagram post comes later Viola Davis, who played Aibileen in the film, told The New York Times in 2018 that appearing in the Oscar-winning film is one of her career regrets.

"I just felt that the voices of the maids were not heard at the end of the day," she explained. "I know Aibileen. I know Minny (Octavia Spencer) They are my grandmother They are my mother And I know that if you make a film on which the whole premise is based, I want to know how it feels to work for whites and raise children in 1963, I want to know how you really feel about it. I never heard that in the course of the movie. "