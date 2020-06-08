Broadway Cares pledges $ 125G in donations to anti-racism groups – Up News Info

Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS today announced $ 125,000 in immediate grants to the Broadway Advocacy Coalition and three other anti-racism organizations.

The grants include a $ 50,000 pledge to the Broadway Advocacy Coalition as "a launch donation" for this week's three-day Broadway for Black Lives Matter Again forum, as well as the follow-up steps outlined by the group.

Three other grants of $ 25,000 each will be awarded to The Bail Project, Color of Change and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

"The street action and protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and many others now demand that we tackle systemic racism in all communities, including Broadway," said Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares / Equity. Fight against AIDS. “We need to take responsibility and do more to amplify and listen to the voices of BIPOC. We urge others in our community to support and commit to the critical work that the Broadway Defense Coalition is doing to dismantle systemic racism. We are committed to continuing the work of becoming an anti-racist organization. "

Related story Comcast Commits $ 100 Million to Multi-Year Plan to Combat Inequality

Adrienne Warren, cofounder of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition and Broadway star Tina: Tina Turner's musicalHe said, “In 2016, when we produced our first Broadway for Black Lives Matter, Broadway Cares came forward with quick and clear support to make that event possible and we are honored and grateful for the continued support now. Black Lives Matter is a declaration of humanization. In this moment of pause, can we focus our energy on committing ourselves to doing the work to possess the title we so often call ourselves "community"?

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition works with advocates, students, artists, organizations, and communities to use the arts for social change, including ending mass incarceration.

Actor Britton Smith, president of the Broadway Advocacy Coalitionj, said: "Our nation's history of racism has infiltrated our industry in ways that prevent actors of color from the freedoms that white actors are accustomed to." With the continued support of Broadway Cares, we will be able to work to ensure that people of color join the tables where decisions are made, reflecting that the lives of blacks really matter within our industry. "

In addition to the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, grant recipients include:

The Bail Project, which works to post bail in cash for people incarcerated for low-level, non-violent crimes;

Color of Change, the nation's largest online racial justice organization;

NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the civil rights law organization working towards racial equality, social justice and urgent law reform.

The organizations will be added to the Broadway Cares National Grant Programs, ensuring that annual grants continue into 2021.