Brittany Cartwright talks about Faith Stowers' claims

Brittany Cartwright It is breaking its silence.
the Vanderpump Rules Star recently addressed the allegations made against her by her former co-star, Faith stowers.
For a bit of backstory: On June 2, Faith detailed her experience as the only black cast member in Vanderpump Rules during an Instagram Live with the MTV star Candace Renee Rice. "It was a lot," Faith shared in part. "But I feel like I'm in a better position now, so it's fine."
Faith didn't just talk about her experience with the co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, but also with Brittany and Jax Taylor. During season 6 of Vanderpump Rules, which aired in 2017, Jax cheated on Brittany with Faith.
Referring to the consequences of the scandal, Faith said: "I felt that after his friend did something that we were both involved in and that he did, a thousand times … they wanted to attack me instead of him. It was as if they would like to attack. " , attack, attack, attack, attack. "I was wrong and it was this and that," calling me, saying that my hair was a diaper, which is strange that it comes out of their mouths. "
Brittany addressed Faith's comments for the first time in the comments section of her Blackout Tuesday Instagram post. Comments have been disabled since then, but a Reddit user captured the comment and shared it online.
In responses, one person approached the television personality and asked, "Can you please address racism regarding Faith Stowers, calling her hair 'diaper', as well as complicit support. of the cops who called her? "
While Faith did not publicly mention the specific co-stars who "attacked,quot; her, including who made the comment about her hair, Brittany addressed the comment in her response to the Instagram user.
"It had nothing to do with it," Brittany replied to the Instagram user's question. "She knows I don't have a racist bone in my body. She hurt me a lot and she never apologized."
"I haven't spoken to her since the night I found out (Jax cheated), and I didn't say anything about diaper hair. I yelled at her and did that rightly, like any other human being would if they just found out what I did "continued the Bravo star. "If he ever tried to apologize once, I could have forgiven her like I did with Jax, but she never did or even showed remorse for how badly she hurt me."
Brittany noted that she was "nothing but kind and kind to her up to that point."
"I had nothing to do with any police," he said. "She knows I have NEVER spoken publicly about her once. It is a shame that I am dragged into this whenever I can finally get on with my life."
the Vanderpump Rules Star stated that she would "continue to support,quot; the Black Lives Matter movement.
"I will not let this drag me," he wrote. "Have a great day."
Brittany is not the only cast member to issue a response to Faith's allegations. Stassi and Kristen released an apology on Instagram on Sunday night.
"It is important that I continue to take responsibility for what I have said and done as I strive to do better," said the Stassi statement. "I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the pain I caused."
She added: "I also want to address my former co-star, Faith Stowers. My emotions about something that happened between our friends overcame my logic, and there is no excuse for that," she said. "I did not recognize the serious ramifications that could have occurred due to my actions."
"What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I don't expect forgiveness," he continued. "I will continue to take a closer look at myself and my actions … to take the time to listen, learn and take responsibility for my own privilege."
Kristen also apologized and wrote, "I have taken a while to really process what I have been seeing, feeling and learning. And I need to specifically address something that happened a few years ago with my former co-star, Faith Stowers."
"Although my actions were not race-driven, I am now fully aware of how my privilege blinded me to the reality of black community law enforcement treatment and how dangerous my actions would have been to her," he continued. "I am ashamed, embarrassed and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better."
According to Faith, both Kristen and Stassi reported her to the police for a false theft claim.
"I think it hit my roof and I really wanted to run down the hills, when Kristen and Stassi decided they were going to call the police with me," Faith told Candace during the IG Live session.
"There was this article … where there was an African American woman. It was a strange photo, so it looked very clear and she had these different and strange tattoos," Faith explained. "They put it on display, and I guess this woman was robbing people … The woman was free … and they called the police and said it was me. It's like a true story. I heard this from Stassi during an interview. "
According to Reality tea, Stassi discussed how she and Kristen had called the police to report Faith in a deleted interview on The Bitch Bible podcast
Around that time, Kristen also posted on Twitter that she appeared to be referencing Faith. "Hi tweets, isn't this former bomb thief familiar to you?" Kristen wrote, in a now deleted tweet. "Someone put her on the mtv and gave her a platform for the press. I didn't want to go there, but I'm going there."
Of the incident, Faith said, "It was fun, because they thought it was me, because it was a black woman with a weave. So, they assumed it was me, and they called the police over me … it didn't work, so they were upset by that ".
She explained that her time in Vanderpump Rules "It was too much,quot;.
"I've been getting a lot of support. It's crazy …" Faith told E! News on June 5, in response to his Instagram Live. "It has been overwhelming and makes me feel like they really listened to me this time. I just want to say that this is not an attack on Vanderpump Rules. It wasn't done on the show. "
At this time, Jax has yet to address Faith's comments about him.
