Brittany Cartwright talks about Faith Stowers' claims

Brittany Cartwright It is breaking its silence.

the Vanderpump Rules Star recently addressed the allegations made against her by her former co-star, Faith stowers.

For a bit of backstory: On June 2, Faith detailed her experience as the only black cast member in Vanderpump Rules during an Instagram Live with the MTV star Candace Renee Rice. "It was a lot," Faith shared in part. "But I feel like I'm in a better position now, so it's fine."

Faith didn't just talk about her experience with the co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, but also with Brittany and Jax Taylor. During season 6 of Vanderpump Rules, which aired in 2017, Jax cheated on Brittany with Faith.

Referring to the consequences of the scandal, Faith said: "I felt that after his friend did something that we were both involved in and that he did, a thousand times … they wanted to attack me instead of him. It was as if they would like to attack. " , attack, attack, attack, attack. "I was wrong and it was this and that," calling me, saying that my hair was a diaper, which is strange that it comes out of their mouths. "

Brittany addressed Faith's comments for the first time in the comments section of her Blackout Tuesday Instagram post. Comments have been disabled since then, but a Reddit user captured the comment and shared it online.