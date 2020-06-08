Brian Austin Green Heartbroken ’And Still‘ Fighting ’weeks after Megan Fox split

According to some internal reports, after his separation from Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green is having a really difficult time! As it seems, the man really misses the actress, but the pain of separation is at least being lessened by a couple of things, a source tells HollywoodLife.

As fans know, it's been three weeks since Austin announced that the relationship between him and Megan had ended.

With that said, the broken heart is still hitting him hard. After all, the two of them were married for a decade!

In his podcast, he previously told fans that while they are on a break, they are doing very well in co-parenting their children.

At the same time, the actor is quite concerned about the uncertainty at the moment.

‘There is the unknown aspect. There's a hole in my stomach … I really don't want Megan and I to disagree. She has been my best friend for 15 years and I don't want to lose that, "she admitted.

‘Brian loved Megan like he had never loved anyone before. It was very clear to his friends and everyone around him that he wanted to make things work, "said a source via HollywoodLife.

Apparently, he considers Megan the love of his life and he really wanted them to be married forever.

The same cannot be said of her, the source said, explaining that Fox "had one foot in and out of the door for years."

Still, her estranged husband was very surprised when she asked him for a break, something he opened up on the podcast.

He recalled, "She said, 'You know, I realized, while I was out of the country working alone, that I felt more like myself, and I liked more during that experience, and I think maybe it's something worth trying for me ".

Regardless, Brian is focusing on his 4 children and also hopes to return to work as soon as the production industry resumes after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Working surely will help you distract yourself from things.



