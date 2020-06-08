Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters passed away at 69

WENN

The founder of the RnB group, whose death was confirmed by Sister Anita Pointer, died fourteen years after the death of another sister June Pointer who lost her battle with cancer.

Up News Info –

The Pointer Sisters star Bonnie Pointer He has died, at 69 years old.

The Grammy-winning record singer and R&B singer passed away on Monday morning, June 8.

"It is with great sadness that I have to announce to fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie, died this morning." Anita Pointer he says to TMZ. "Our family is devastated. On behalf of my brothers, myself and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time."

Bonnie founded the family group with her younger sister June in 1969, but left in the mid-1970s to pursue a successful solo career with hits like "Heaven Must Have Send You".

He released three albums as a Motown Records artist and found love on the label, marrying executive Jeffrey Bowen.

Bonnie is the second Pointer sister to die. June pointer he lost his battle with cancer in 2006.