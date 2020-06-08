Bonnie Pointer from The Pointer Sisters Dead at 69

The music world is mourning the loss of Bonnie Pointer.

Bonnie, an original member of the R,amp;B group The Pointer Sisters, passed away on Monday June 8 at the age of 69.

Anita Pointer saying Variety in a statement, "It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of the Pointer Sisters that my sister Bonnie died this morning. Our family is devastated. On behalf of my brothers, myself and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers right now. "

"Bonnie was my best friend and we talk every day," Anita continued in her tribute. "We never had a fight in our lives. I miss her already and will see her again someday."

The singer and younger sister. June pointer, who passed away in 2006, co-founded the group as a duo in 1969. Anita joined the group the same year, followed by her older sister. Ruth Pointer in 1972. Known for hit songs like "I'm So Excited," "Jump (For My Love)" and "Fairytale," The Pointer Sisters won three Grammy Awards.