Bon Appetit's Sohla El-Waylly: Only White Editors Pay For Videos

Bon Appetite team member Sohla El-Waylly revealed through Instagram that "only white editors,quot; are compensated for the videos published on the platform.
El-Waylly shared that during his 10 months on licensed in letters, has been earning $ 50,000 as "assistant editor,quot; despite her more than 15 years of experience in the culinary field. She said she was hired to "help much less experienced white publishers,quot; than herself.
In addition, she stated that she was "pushed in front of the video as a sign of diversity,quot;, but that her current salary has not been increased to reflect her new responsibilities. "None of the people of color has been compensated," he alleged.
His statement comes hours after the controversial images of the Editor-in-Chief. Adam Rapoport resurfaced in Twitter. In a deleted photo that the artist shared on Instagram Simone shubuck and captioned: "#TBT me and my daddy @ rapo4 #boricua,quot;, Rapoport is wearing a silver chain necklace and a New York Yankees jersey. People online have accused Rapoport of wearing the brown face, including El-Waylly and licensed in lettersdirector of research Joseph Hernandez.
Hernández shared in Twitter, "I'm probably courting an internal rebuke, but I'm appalled and insulted by the EIC's decision to adopt the brown face in the photo that makes the rounds. I've spent my career celebrating black, Latino, indigenous, Asian and POC voices on food, and this feels like a deletion of that work. "
Consequently, Sohla, Molly baz, Christina Chaey and Priya Krishna among others, they are demanding the resignation of Rapoport. "I demand not only the resignation of @rapoport but also seeing BIPOC (blacks, indigenous people, people of color) receiving fair titles, fair wages and compensation for video appearances," Sohla wrote on Instagram.
Priya, who is a contributing writer to both New York Times and Bon AppetiteHe stated, "As a BA contributor, I can't keep quiet about this. This is screwed up, plain and simple. It deletes the work that BIPOC staff has been doing for a long time, behind the scenes. I plan to do whatever is on my power to maintain the EIC, and systems that delay actions like this. "
Somali chef Hawa Hassan, who no longer works with licensed in letters, disclosed the amount of compensation he received as a contractor for the publication. "I haven't been (with) @bonappetitmag since last October (when I filmed the two videos that appeared on BHM (Black History Month))," he explained. "And just to be clear, they paid me $ 400 per video. Yes, let that sizzle in your spirit."
Now that these two women, among others, have presented their accounts of working in licensed in letters, a publication owned by Condé Nast, other staff members express their support for the immediate change. Music Carla Lalli He wrote on Instagram, "To be clear, it's crazy that @sohlae isn't compensated by the videos and I can't contribute as a host until that changes."
Molly Baz has also promised not to continue presenting her program until there is pay equity.
Lalli Music, general editor of the magazine, asked that Matt Duckor, Condé Nast's director of programming, lifestyle and style, "addresses this issue."
ME! The news has reached Bon Appetite for comments.
Sohla's reported salary of $ 50,000 pales compared to that of her associates in Condé Nast. the New York Times reported In April, the company "just under half,quot; earned more than $ 100,000. Those with wages at the broader end currently receive 10 to 20 percent less, while the company laid off 100 staff members in May and laid off others, according to Variety.
In April, Duckor told Vox that despite the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic and political unrest in the United States, the licensed in letters Test Kitchen is seeing some of its highest scores so far. He told the news site that his channel saw "76.7 million visits in March, the most successful month in the channel's history, 5 percent more than in February."
But wage disparities among its employees are only the tip of the iceberg, according to former employees. Alex Lau, a former photographer for the store, shared on Twitter that he felt the magazine continually failed "to make changes that I and BIPOC coworkers constantly pushed,quot;.
"I was so tired. So tired of shooting the same healthy / reformed lifestyle of the white bulls that I knew nothing, while I rarely had the opportunity to present restaurants / communities that really deserved attention," he explained. Lau added that he "lobbied,quot; for changes to be made to the company, but eventually realized that he was not "being heard by management."
And although he can only talk about his experience in licensed in letterssaid the photographer, "just a reminder that this is not just a BA problem. This is a very important problem. Roger mooreguiltAnna Wintour, blame all the conde corporate people you have never heard of. they are responsible for creating this culture. "