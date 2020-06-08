Bon Appetit's Sohla El-Waylly: Only White Editors Pay For Videos

Bon Appetite team member Sohla El-Waylly revealed through Instagram that "only white editors,quot; are compensated for the videos published on the platform.

El-Waylly shared that during his 10 months on licensed in letters, has been earning $ 50,000 as "assistant editor,quot; despite her more than 15 years of experience in the culinary field. She said she was hired to "help much less experienced white publishers,quot; than herself.

In addition, she stated that she was "pushed in front of the video as a sign of diversity,quot;, but that her current salary has not been increased to reflect her new responsibilities. "None of the people of color has been compensated," he alleged.

His statement comes hours after the controversial images of the Editor-in-Chief. Adam Rapoport resurfaced in Twitter. In a deleted photo that the artist shared on Instagram Simone shubuck and captioned: "#TBT me and my daddy @ rapo4 #boricua,quot;, Rapoport is wearing a silver chain necklace and a New York Yankees jersey. People online have accused Rapoport of wearing the brown face, including El-Waylly and licensed in lettersdirector of research Joseph Hernandez.