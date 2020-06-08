Bollywood actor Murli Sharma's mother Padma Sharma dies

Murli Sharma, who has been seen in movies like Main Hoon Na, Dabangg, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa, Saaho, and many more, lost her mother Padma Sharma yesterday. He was 76 years old and died of cardiac arrest. The actor lost his father last year. He was 84 years old. Padma Sharma passed away at her residence in Mumbai. Murli, who is married to Ashwini Kalsekar, was present there.

In addition to Bollywood, Murli has also been seen in Telugu and Tamil movies such as Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Our deepest condolences to the family.