Bodies of 6-year-old boy, teenager found after searches at the lake – Up News Info Detroit

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – The bodies of a 6-year-old boy and a teenager were found after they both disappeared in separate weekend incidents on Lake Michigan.

The body of 17-year-old Christian Ngabo was found in the lake around 9 a.m. Monday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The body of Iain Rowe, 6, was found around 7:15 p.m. Sunday amid rocks along the shoreline in western Michigan.

Autopsies were expected to be performed on both bodies. Foul play is not suspected, the sheriff's office said.

Iain from Ferrysburg reportedly went missing on Saturday afternoon at Holland State Park while authorities were in the park looking for Ngabo.

The park is in Park Township, southwest of Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids' Ngabo and his 19-year-old brother fought while swimming in the lake, according to witnesses. The 19-year-old was able to swim near the beach and a flotation device was thrown at him.

Ngabo was last seen about 40 or 50 meters from shore.

