Blueface warms up for asking for "George Floyd discount"

Unsurprisingly, his comments on an Instagram video provoke outrage when fans criticize him for the callous comments with some people calling him "ignorant" and "shameful."

It seems that Blue face He thinks it's okay to joke about George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25. The rapper was attacked after talking about wanting "George Floyd discount" in an Instagram Story post now deleted on Saturday, June 5.

Sharing a video of himself while shopping for furniture in L.A. Furniture, the 23-year-old could be seen reviewing some precious items. That led him to jokingly say, "Yes, they tell you to give me that George Floyd discount. I need that Black Lives Matter discount."

As expected, his comments sparked outrage when fans quickly criticized him for the callous comments. "We are in riots and fighting here and he laughs Wow," said one critic.

Meanwhile, another fan wrote: "This is not funny. The more we fight, some will dilute it with jokes. This is not a damn joke, WE AT WAR !! be smart FAMILY." Another fan criticized him: "Please tell me you saw the blue-faced nonsense he said about a damn 'George Floyd / BLM discount'."

Protecting him from the lack of BLM posts on his page, someone said, "Blueface has not used his platform at all during this time, but asks the furniture store for the 'George Floyd discount.'" Calling him "so ignorant." someone else added, "I knew it was slow … guess all that skinny guy and the drugs disoriented his brain cells … why the hell are you kidding George Floyd as a discount? Stupid, ** flirted with Jimmy Neutron."

"Blueface is a disgusting human being. How dare you try to get a discount using George Floyd's name and because you are black and you laughed while saying it all? You are disgusting and you need to cancel his crazy FRFR ass," a read comment . Others called the rapper "embarrassing."

Blueface has not yet responded to the reaction.