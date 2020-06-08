Blueface dragged to ask the store & # 39; George Floyd Discount & # 39;

Blueface was buying new furniture for his home, but his fans were outraged after he taped himself live asking store staff for a "George Floyd,quot; discount.

"Yes, cuh. You tell them to give me that George Floyd discount, cuh," he says in the video. "I need that Black Lives Matter discount."

Obviously, Blueface felt the comments were hilarious, but his followers disagreed, and of course, Twitter dragged him out for filth, calling him a "one-hit wonder,quot; and smashing his music.

Floyd was killed by Officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on his neck for almost 9 minutes until he stopped breathing. Floyd repeatedly told the officer that he was unable to breathe, but Chauvin did not relax, and sometimes his colleagues helped him contain Floyd.

Chauvin and the other four officers have been fired. Chauvin faces a second-degree murder charge, while the other officers face charges of aid and instigation.