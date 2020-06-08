Blueface dragged to ask the store & # 39; George Floyd Discount & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Blueface was buying new furniture for his home, but his fans were outraged after he taped himself live asking store staff for a "George Floyd,quot; discount.

"Yes, cuh. You tell them to give me that George Floyd discount, cuh," he says in the video. "I need that Black Lives Matter discount."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR