Black Lives Matter: in the words of Ciara, Lizzo and other stars

Kylie Gayer / E! News

Nicole Byer



"A good way to explain to the kids #blacklivesmatter: 'You like this black lady, right? Is she silly? Does she make you play hee hee? Would you be sad if a police officer hurt her? This is the current country we live in? where someone you like can be hurt by the color of their skin and the people in charge are not cursing (you can replace that with dang if your kids are soft) so they are protesting , and the looters … well, some of that is represented as a distraction, some are opportunists and some are people who have been oppressed for so long that it explodes. And good policemen? There are no good policemen because if a policeman were good I wouldn't watch and engage in violence against black and brown people.If the cops were really nice, they would have talked about police brutality years ago and maybe they came out of their compound to send a message that they are against it. Instead, they dress like your GI Joe doll and they are very bad. The curfews of the helicopters to the police in riot gear is all because the blacks have asked not to be killed … that's all. There is literally nothing else. Now once a week let's read about s – t (things for soft kids) that happens to black people who don't cover themselves in schools like Juneteenth, black Wall Street, how black people have influenced most of pop culture today is not credited or just cooperated … and if you do this post on. Post about the black story you teach your white son to inspire another white parent to do the same. "