Black Lives Matter: in the words of Ciara, Lizzo and other stars

Black Lives Matter.
These are words that you have certainly seen stamped on the Internet. A simple phrase, which means, quite directly, that black life is important. That they need to be protected, appreciated, respected, not systematically attacked or destroyed.
Such a straightforward idea, but it's one of the most hotly debated at dinner tables, news panels, and its social media feed, with responses like "all lives matter."
Which, of course, is the point. All lives do and should matters but it is the blacks that are currently under attack like the death of George Floyd once again made it painfully clear.
Much metaphor has been used to illustrate this. In a 2019 Harper's Bazaar In an article titled "Why You Need to Stop Saying 'All Lives Matter'," academic, writer, and speaker Rachel Cargle explained, "If a patient who was brought to the emergency room after an accident pointed out his shattered leg and said, 'This is what matters right now,' and the doctor saw the scratches and bruises from other areas and replied, 'but you all matter', wouldn't there be a question of why Doesn't it show the urgency of helping what is most important? At risk? At a community fundraiser for a decaying local library, you would never see crowds of people from the next town show up screaming angry and offended, "All libraries matter!" Especially when theirs is already well funded. it is because there is a fundamental understanding that when the parts of society with the most pain and lack of protection are served, the whole system benefits. "
Nor does saying that black lives matter mean that other causes, such as E! Nina Parker he reasoned, explaining why she is still baffled by the "All lives matter,quot; message that continues to flood her social media feed. "It's crazy to me," he said in a Daily pop discussion last week, "because … if we march for AIDS, there are no people who come up with signs that say, 'What about cancer?'
It is time to listen to those who are at the forefront of this movement of years. And in the wake of another devastating loss, many experienced voices offer their views and share their accounts. Read his shots, absorb, learn.
John Boyega
"Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded independently. And now is the time. I am not waiting. I am not waiting. Every black person understands and realizes the The first time they remind you that you are black. Remember. All the black people here remember when someone else reminded you that you were black. I need them to understand how painful this is. I need them to understand how painful it is to remember every day that & # 39; Your race doesn't mean anything. And that's no longer the case. "
Jamie Foxx
"I think what you saw on TV, seeing this man beg for his life … As I sit with my two daughters, my nephews … what he does is complicate everything when a black man tries to tell his son or daughter how to function in life. Even the things we've taught them don't seem to work. "
Rachel Lindsay
"We are tired of blacks being reduced to a T-shirt and a hashtag. It is inhumane. We have been protesting peacefully for decades in vain. We have protested in the most peaceful and respectful way, like just taking a knee, and even that was criticized a lot. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He declared that "riots are the language of the unheard,quot;. We have not been seen. We have not been heard. We have not been valued. We have not been respected. We have not been treated equally. "
Nicole Byer
"A good way to explain to the kids #blacklivesmatter: 'You like this black lady, right? Is she silly? Does she make you play hee hee? Would you be sad if a police officer hurt her? This is the current country we live in? where someone you like can be hurt by the color of their skin and the people in charge are not cursing (you can replace that with dang if your kids are soft) so they are protesting , and the looters … well, some of that is represented as a distraction, some are opportunists and some are people who have been oppressed for so long that it explodes. And good policemen? There are no good policemen because if a policeman were good I wouldn't watch and engage in violence against black and brown people.If the cops were really nice, they would have talked about police brutality years ago and maybe they came out of their compound to send a message that they are against it. Instead, they dress like your GI Joe doll and they are very bad. The curfews of the helicopters to the police in riot gear is all because the blacks have asked not to be killed … that's all. There is literally nothing else. Now once a week let's read about s – t (things for soft kids) that happens to black people who don't cover themselves in schools like Juneteenth, black Wall Street, how black people have influenced most of pop culture today is not credited or just cooperated … and if you do this post on. Post about the black story you teach your white son to inspire another white parent to do the same. "
Victor Cruz
"I had the most difficult conversation with my daughter about the color of her skin last night. How there are people in this world who will not like only because of their race and background. Without knowing their history or their difficulties. I could say that she was a Little confused at first but she nodded just before falling asleep. I nodded sadly as she slept. This is America. "
Travis Scott
"As I spend, thinking, trying to find something to ease the pain … there are hardly any words I can think of to adequately express, or I can use to suppress, this enraged feeling that we continually lose our brothers and sisters from brutality. at the hands of officers, or anyone with wrong intentions for our well-being. The rage we all feel is from direct personal experience and the constant pain of wanting our voices to be heard. To be seen as equal and human, too. We have to change and reform police policy in our US cities, and there must be accountability right away! Especially when officers abuse their power to the point where it cruelly takes their lives. "
Nick cannon
"When you see a police officer, you are supposed to feel safe. You are supposed to protect yourself. My children are afraid of police officers. In their minds, they are the bad guys. This is clearly the problem. It happened to George. Floyd has been going on for years and years. Now technology has given us another freedom: seeing firsthand what is going on. Now that we can see it, we have to hold them accountable. From excessive force to murder … everything we see We have to hold them accountable, including the so-called good cops who allow this to happen. A bad cop is not acting alone. There are several other bad cops who allow you to do what you are doing. "
Oprah Winfrey
"I don't know a black man, period, who hasn't been profiled. I don't know a black man who hasn't been arrested at some point, including Stedman graham…. There is no black mother who has not had a conversation with her son about adjusting to when you are arrested, having the right behavior and behavior and getting into it. Whatever it takes to stay alive. "
Elaine Welteroth
"A war has been fought Black life in the United States. And it has been built over time right in front of our eyes. Now that we have reached a tipping point, a different kind of #Time is over There is a movement going on that calls white and non-black people to ACTION to save black lives. Blacks across this country demand that our white and non-black colleagues, friends and neighbors step forward, report and join the FIGHT WITH US. If you are still unsure what role to play in times of protest, try NOT to appoint yourself judge of a town whose constant grief you have been privileged to ignore. Instead of criticizing the response to terror, consider how far you would have to be pushed to do the exact same thing. Until you have actively and systematically objected to the oppressor, you cannot rightly object to the protest of the oppressed. Until you've survived generations of inequality without relief or retribution, you won't be able to lead the conversation about what an appropriate response to inequality looks like. Until your child / husband / father has been brutalized by an authority, you pay for their protection. Until you've seen a police car crash into a crowd that includes your son. Until you have fought alongside them unsuccessfully, you cannot offer criticism from anywhere other than the battle lines. We are at a turning point in our country. What you say and do at this time will be remembered as a reflection of the value you place on human life. Let the energy and focus of your fight go to a system that has allowed terrorism against blacks on our soil for generations. "
Ciara
"My sweet baby. I pray that when you grow up a CHANGE has finally come! I am going to keep my FAITH! I pray that the losses of our Black Kings and Queens are not in vain. Enough is enough! I am praying for UNITY! I am praying for the powers that must unite and decide that it is time for a change!
Lizzo
"People who don't see it don't want to see it. I don't sympathize with people who don't see it anymore. Black people are tired. We are so tired. I'm tired of putting myself in danger, it's not a danger to protesters, it's a danger of the police who don't value me. Danger from white supremacist groups who are shooting people, running over people with their cars. How can we not see? Where is the problem? Why are they all so political in the The media? This is not a political problem. The problem is in politics, but it is not a political problem. It is much deeper than politics. It is in the veins of this country … there is racism running through its veins. .. I still love my blackness. I still love your blackness. I still think everyone's life matters. But until we start treating each life equally and respecting it equally, we have to say Black Lives Matter. I hope everyone can really see this for what it is. Open your mind, open your heart, li sten , believe. "
Ayesha Curry
"Growing up @jamaicanglamma always said,quot; who can listen to muss feel "(who cannot listen must feel). He knew what he was saying but the words did not resonate as much as now. How much more is it going to take value, listen, listen, understand appreciate and defend black lives without people inevitably having to take some kind of action ?! It's disgusting. Beyond the point of trying to speak (centuries have passed) … my heart is heavy and praying for the #georgefloyd family and the families of the thousands of other #blacklives lost due to the senseless barbaric acts that have occurred and reprehensibly continue. I cannot understand what our leadership is supposed to be among other things. The fact that their actions and words don't surprise us terrifies me daily. Say a prayer for humanity today and always. Expect a change. "
Kevin Hart
"As a father, I am concerned about the future of our next generation of black men and subsequent and subsequent generations. If we don't do our job right now and do what we can to have a law put in place to help us feel protected in these In the streets, this type of crime will continue to occur without concern in the world. It is necessary to establish a law that makes these officers as well as the other officers who are present at the crime scene responsible. This has to happen … it shouldn't even be a discussion, it should be an immediate ACTION! We need all of you, governors and mayors, to step forward and do the right thing. I don't know how to do it, but I promise I will do my best to solve it … ENOUGH IT'S ENOUGH! We deserve the right to feel safe A law like this will give us a level of comfort The consequences of such ridiculous acts must be immediate and known you give for all 20 years in prison or life sentence … it has to be something … the other officer Those present who do not stop or prevent these acts should also have time … SOMETHING HAS TO CHANGE IN THE NOOOOOOOOOOW SYSTEM !! !!!! Blank point … Enough is enough! "
Michael B. Jordan
"Many people see this logo and think it is a cop, but it is actually a black man. This Chuck D logo represents the target on the back of black people. If you see the logo differently, think differently: This country was built on the back of our ancestors: backs that had a goal all along and this month is no different with more black lives caught in the crosshairs. Too many look at us as public enemies, only some see us as human, and however we need to be superhuman to survive. We must strategize, organize and train as we demand more. One arrest is not enough. This is just the beginning. "
