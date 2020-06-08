Black Chyna is allegedly getting a satanic tattoo on her butt! (Close photos)

Blac Chyna is going viral this morning, after an image of the beautiful model, taken from her Onlyfans page, appears to show her with a satanic tattoo on her butt. MTO News was unable to verify if the satanic tattoo was real, or if it was retouched in the photo.

In the image, Chyna appears to have a "baphomet,quot; tattoo on her back. Baphomet is a demon and / or symbolic icon that originated in the 14th century. The Baphomet has been worshiped by Satanists for centuries, and has been a symbol of secret societies such as the Knights Templar and the Freemasons.

Now it looks like Chyna has it on her butt. Here is the picture:

Rather, here is a picture of the Baphomet:

But Chyna is not the only celebrity who has a fascination with the image of the satanic demon. Beyonce Knowles Carter was accused of using baphomet images in her fashion and in her music videos.