Black America Speaks. America should listen – Guest column – Up News Info

Last night I was sitting in my living room and a convoy of trucks passed my house full of police and National Guard troops.

I am a 59 year old African American man and this brought back vivid childhood memories. On April 4, 1968, 18 days before my 7th birthday, I was in the middle of the street in my hometown of Detroit, Michigan, playing urban baseball with my friends, using a hubcap as a plate and neighbors' cars as first, second and third base.

That night I heard my mother and grandmother scream, "They killed him! They killed him! They killed Martin Luther King, Jr.! They killed my Martin!

I have never witnessed my mother and grandmother in such emotional pain before. Moments later, I turned my head and immediately noticed that the National Guard troops were coming towards me with rifles and bayonets, and before I knew it, I was looking at the barrel of a tank. My mother and grandmother yelled at me, "Come into the house, come into the house, before they kill you!"

Related story Democrats in Congress unveil police reform legislation

All the children on that street, including me, ran as fast as we could. I asked my mother and grandmother, "Why did they kill him?" She replied: "Because they are racist and they prefer to kill us rather than treat us fairly."

That was the moment when I lost my innocence and went from being a boy to being a young man. I immediately became a child of war. A war that has tragically taken millions of George Floyds, Breonna Taylors, Ahmaud Arberys, Trayvon Martins, Laquan McDonalds, Mike Browns, Eric Garners, Samuel Duboses, Tamir Rices, Frank Smarts, Sandra Blands, Phillip Whites, Freddie Grays, Jordan Bakers, Philando Castiles, Walter Scotts, Emmett Tills and a horrible list of many more that seems endless.

That night, I saw riots erupt across the country and smoke from burning buildings consumed my neighborhood. Through my tears, I couldn't understand the reasons.

I was fascinated by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The more I read about him, the more I wanted to learn. He was a prophet, he was the best American who ever lived. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is the only private citizen to celebrate his birthday as a national holiday and helped change the world at age 39 with his teachings and brilliant mind.

In 1967, a year before he was assassinated, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave a speech to students at Stanford University. The name of that speech is "The Other America". 53 years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. taught and warned us all that there are two Americas. ONE America has access to opportunities, a good education, jobs, bank loans, human and civil rights. The other America does not. We cannot survive like two Americas. We must become ONE America.

Towards the end of his life, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. had just started the Campaign for the Poor to achieve economic justice. He was speaking on behalf of all the poor, which included mainly poor whites.

Yesterday I called Martin Luther King III and asked him if he was watching television and if he saw what I was seeing. He said yes. "I said," I see people of all races come together as one, risking their lives protesting and demanding the ONE America their father envisioned for all of us. Your father sacrificed his life to help us achieve this moment. " Martin agreed.

Now, how do we REALLY achieve "ONE America"?

1) A true partnership

I get a lot of calls from white people who want to know which charities to send donations to. I tell you that there are many organizations more than happy to accept your money. But I also tell them please don't donate to help eliminate your white guilt. Don't see Black America as a charity case you must save. Black America does not want, nor do we need, a brochure, but rather an extension of their hand so that we can shake up what we agree to be a real and fair partnership in the future.

2) Police reform

Enact federal, state and local laws to achieve absolute and total police reform across the country. This should include zero tolerance for chokes. We must also have independent, thorough and consistent investigations and severe penalties for police brutality, corruption and murder.

3) Justice reform

End of mass incarceration. Former Attorney General Eric Holder told the world that black men in the United States are being sentenced to prison terms that are twenty percent longer than white men who are committing the same crime. The United States must stop this racial discrimination. Our prison population is the largest in the world. This is just another form of genocide.

4) repairs

As a nation, the United States must recognize and apologize for African American slavery for almost 300 years for zero compensation. The newly freed slaves never had the opportunity and land they were promised, and the lack of adequate compensation for helping to build this country has harmed their descendants for generations.

5) Educational reform

Education is the key. America, if we do not have access to adequate education, will continue to position us to fail. Education must be completely reformed, especially from preschool to sixth grade. Higher education must be free and available to all Americans. As a matter of national security, the United States does not have enough intellectual capital to compete against our rapidly emerging foreign competitors. We need to invest at least 10 times above current levels. At America's Top 100 Universities, black students represent a disproportionately low percentage of the entire student body. The population of African American students at universities should reflect the African American population of the nation as a whole, which is approximately 13 percent. If we don't improve these numbers, absolutely nothing will change. As for America's historically black colleges and universities, they are large institutions that always need financial support and must be adequately funded.

6) Economic inclusion

It should be noted that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was completely frustrated that white liberals supported civil rights, but they disappeared when the time came to talk about African American economic inclusion. As Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said: “It is okay to tell a man to get up in his own boots, but it is a cruel joke to tell a man without boots to get up in his own boots. "Stop using lack of access to capital as a form of economic genocide. Audit banks and you will see that African Americans do not have equal access to capital. Banks always tell us that they have an excellent track record of lending to minorities. They always show a black face in their minority brochures, but for borrowing purposes they actually redefine the "minority" as white women and in doing so intentionally use them to trick the public and government regulators into acting as if They were lending money to blacks The United States government controls a trillion-dollar federal pension fund, and very little, if any, is managed by African-Americans and invested in our communities. When Black America gets the same Access to non-predatory capital, we will be able to buy homes and participate in the appreciation and tax benefits enjoyed by white Americans. It will allow us to invest and acquire businesses to help employ people in our communities.

7) Health care reform

We need to make sure that all Americans have access to the best health care for free. We need to completely eliminate hunger and food insecurity across the country. We must also recognize the epidemic of mental illness that affects our country and invest a lot to combat it. Homelessness must be completely eradicated.

8) environmental justice

Eliminate racial disparities in environmental security. Many African American communities are exposed to very harmful toxic environments, not just Flint, Michigan. My elementary school in Detroit was demolished due to toxic waste. Marathon Oil built a 250-acre refinery less than two miles from my childhood home. The air is almost impossible to breathe, and the health conditions of many African-Americans are disproportionate to those of the rest of America, in part due to environmental injustice in our communities. Stop exposing our families to toxic chemicals and waste.

9) Jobs, opportunities, internships and mentoring

America needs support. Include us in your meetings. Include us in your C-suite. Include us in your workforce. Include us as some of your sellers. And include us in your investments. Stop analysis and paralysis and take action now. No more excuses. Presidents and CEOs, you must also take on additional responsibility and personally become the Director of Diversity Investments for your own company. My mother became pregnant when I was 16 years old and gave birth to me 17 days after my 17th birthday. But what changed our lives is when she was accepted to UCLA and earned a bachelor's and master's degree in Film / TV Production. As a single mother attending college full time, she secured an entry-level position on the NBC network. Soon after, he asked a NBC executive a question and received an answer that changed our lives forever. He asked if the network had an executive level internship program. The answer was no. Then he asked, "Will you start one with me?" Thank God the answer was "yes". When I was a little girl waiting for my mother to get off work while touring the NBC studios, I went from one sound stage to another and saw them record hundreds of hours of television, including Johnny Carson on Tonight's show, Redd Foxx in Sanford and sonFreddie Prinze in Boy and manFlip Wilson on The Flip Wilson Show, and Bob Hope and George Burns star in their own specials. This opportunity helped me see myself differently and changed the trajectory of my life. Exposure to a better life can often lead to a better life.

10) peace !!!

America, you are very quick to call us thugs and tell the world that we are not peaceful. Tupac Shakur taught us when you watch THUGS, what you really see is The Hate U Give. When the first slave ship appeared in Jamestown in 1619, we said, "PEACE!" and you chose slavery. When we peacefully tried to end slavery, you chose the Civil War. After slavery, we tried to peacefully build our communities, and you chose to lynch and bomb us. When we tried to peacefully achieve civil rights, you chose to assassinate our civil rights leaders. When we raised our hands in peace, you chose to shoot. When we went to church to pray for peace, you chose to execute us. When Colin Kaepernick exercised our First Amendment rights to protest peacefully, you chose to punish us, instead kneeling on George Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

When you came to this country, our Native American brothers and sisters said "PEACE!" and you chose war, rape, and then you burned their villages and stole their land. When our Hispanic brothers and sisters came here looking for a better life like their ancestors, they said "PAZ!" and you chose to tell them that they violated the law by crossing a man-made boundary, they literally took their children out of their arms, jailed the babies, and sent parents to cross the line without their loved ones. Unfortunately, this atrocity continues even to this day.

America, we will never have true peace until the United States stops protecting, nurturing, and nurturing hate groups. White supremacists, neo-Nazis, and the KKK are nothing more than terrorists with a long history of violence against us. The United States must deal with these hate groups appropriately, in the same way that it deals with foreign terrorism, because domestic terrorism is much worse.

America, you constantly hit us with the "four Ds". 1) When we share our thoughts, you AWAKEN us. 2) When we express our frustration, DESCRIBE US. 3) When we protest, you DEMONIZE us. 4) After demonizing us, you feel righteous and move on to that fourth and inevitable D, DESTROY us.

Even today, we protest to achieve basic civil and human rights. We are talking about murder, and you are talking about looted merchandise. Your buildings will be rebuilt and your shelves will be replenished, but you will never be able to regain the lives you have stolen. America, we've been saying "PEACE!" for over 400 years and you chose to suffocate us. I CAN'T BREATHE!

Let me be clear, Native Americans want PEACE! Hispanic Americans want PEACE !!!, Asian Americans want PEACE !!!, American Muslims want PEACE !!!, American Jews want PEACE !!! and African Americans want PEACE !!! The United States has been denying us what we all want most: PEACE!

I share some of my thoughts for many reasons, mainly because I want the United States to live up to its full potential. My wife and I do not want our children to be sitting in their living rooms in 52 years, looking out the window, watching the National Guard impose a curfew simply because we have failed "ONE America."

BLACK LIVE THE MATTER, and we ALL must work together to achieve REAL SYSTEMATIC CHANGE! PEACE!!!