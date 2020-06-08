Billy Porter compares the relationship of the black community to the LGBTQ + community with white supremacy: "Black people I call!"

Roommates, "Pose,quot; star Billy Porter is known for being very outspoken when it comes to rights and treatment of the LGBTQ + community, and he simply doubled his views in a major way. In a recent video posted on social media, Billy Porter called out to the black community for not adequately supporting the LGBTQ + community … and compared them to white supremacists.

Billy Porter went to his Instagram account to post a video clearly denouncing the lack of acceptance and support from the black community by the LGBTQ + community, and he certainly did not regret any words in his comments.

Billy said the following:

"My basic human rights have been the subject of legislation every day that I have had encouragement in my body everywhere, and by that I mean that the relationship of the black community with the LGBTQ + community is appalling at best and strangely similar to that of white supremacists versus black people. You cannot expect our demands for equality to be met by real legislative policy and to change when everyone turns around and inflicts on us the same kind of hatred and oppression. The tragic reality here is that black women and men are killing trans and gender nonconforming women in the United States to such an extent that it is almost the worst emergency for trans women on the planet. "

Billy Porter ended his statement with a few additional words of fire, saying: “To all my homophobic and transphobic brothers and sisters, put your damn houses in order. We move about our days absorbing it, hiding our pain and terror from the world, trying to make ourselves small, so that whites and heterosexuals feel comfortable. "

Social media seemed to be divided in their comments, as many agreed with their points, but did not believe that this was the right time to address the divide within the black community.

