Ben Lomond Resident Detained Santa Cruz Ambush Suspect after life or death Backyard fight – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CRUZ (Up News Info SF) – Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo, who allegedly killed a Santa Cruz agent and wounded two others with shooting and improvised explosives in a weekend ambush in the Santa Cruz mountains, was captured by a local resident who dragged him to the ground and disarmed him from an AR-15, tube bomb, and pistol in a life-and-death confrontation.

Angry and emotional Santa Cruz sheriff Jim Hart called Carrillo "a dangerous man with the intention of harming police officers."

"I want to talk a little bit about Steven Carrillo, I don't even want to say his name again," Hart told reporters at a press conference on Monday afternoon. "This is the last time you're going to hear me say it. This guy was active in the Air Force. He was dangerous and he was an angry man with the intent to harm police officers. He killed Sergeant. (Damon) Gutzwiller. He injured another deputy.

But Hart said it was the actions of a local resident that prevented Carrillo from claiming more victims on Saturday night.

"This guy (Carrillo) entered a local resident's backyard and the local resident confronted him and wanted to know what he was doing on his property," Hart said. “The suspect told him that he actually had an AR-15 hanging, he was wearing an AR. He told the resident that he wanted his car keys. The resident entered his house very calmly, obtained a key and went out again and handed it to him.

"When the suspect turned around, the resident shot him down and the AR-15 fell and the resident brought this guy to the ground. At that time, the suspect reached into his pocket and pulled out a pipe bomb and attempted to turn on a pipe bomb while holding it down. "

“This resident was able to remove the pump from the pipeline and then the suspect reached into his waist and pulled out a pistol. There was a wrestling match on the gun. The resident was able to take the gun out of his hand and stop this guy. Several other members of the Ben Lomond community jumped on this guy and held him until our police sheriffs were able to get there and take him into custody. ”

“It was something remarkable, remarkable and heroic what that resident did. He does not want to be named. He doesn't want any recognition … This guy could have done a lot more damage in our community if that resident hadn't taken the action he did. "

Hart said forensic teams, including the FBI, have found equipment to make bombs, pipe bombs, multiple firearms and a large amount of ammunition at the rural crime scene nestled in the mountainous rural community of Santa Cruz de Ben Lomond. .

Hart said that in his efforts to evade capture after ambushing officers, Carrillo stole one vehicle and attempted to steal several others.

"We think there are more victims out there that have not come forward," Hart said.

The sheriff described the ferocity of the battle between Carrillo and law enforcement officers on Saturday night.

"There was a lot of shooting," Hart said. "Pipe bombs exploded. Radio and cellular reception is poor in that region of the county. Our agents walked the hillside on foot and in vehicles looking for this guy on Saturday. "

FBI San Francisco Special Agent John Bennett spoke about the possible connection between Carrillo's white truck and the one sought in connection with the fatal shooting of Federal Protective Services officer David Underwood and the injury of a second officer on May 29 during a night of riots. Nearby streets of Oakland.

"Many of you have asked about this (the white truck) in connection with the shooting of two federal protection officers in Oakland," Bennett said. "We are actively investigating the possibility of links between these cases. However, as this investigation is ongoing. I can't or won't provide details … about it. "

"We are investigating every available lead (in the Oakland shooting) and where it will go. We ask for public patience. "

Air Force officials have confirmed that Carrillo was a "Team Leader Phoenix Raven." In a 2018 press release, the Air Force released a photo of him undergoing the intense training program at McGuire-Dix Joint Base in Lakehurst, New Jersey, in September 2018.

The Air Force website said the two-week, 12-hour-a-day course at McGuire "covers cross-cultural awareness, legal considerations, embassy operations, explosive ordnance awareness and more."

"While Raven's trainees are learning these techniques, they are also exposed to more than 70 force-use scenarios," the Air Force statement said.

Carrillo has been stationed at Travis since 2018 and was a member of the 60th Security Forces Squadron, a spokesman for the base said. He will be charged with first-degree murder and other charges.

Investigators were still trying to determine the circumstances behind the ambush of the two deputies with shooting and improvised explosives.

Meanwhile, deputies and local residents gathered Sunday at the headquarters of the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office for a memorial vigil for Gutzwiller, 38.

"It doesn't make sense. It doesn't make sense! Why is this happening," said Dorene Bolaños, a Santa Cruz resident. "He was protecting our community and doing his job."

