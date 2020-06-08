Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner communicated before he finally introduced his new girlfriend to their three children!

According to some reports, Ben Affleck has already introduced his children with Jennifer Garner to his new girlfriend, Ana de Armas. However, a source tells HollywoodLife that the actor did not do that on his own.

As a result, his ex-wife was very involved in the process and they definitely communicated about it before it actually happened.

The encounter with the three children came after Ben and Ana had been quarantined together for weeks.

"Ben really likes Ana and he takes it very seriously when he introduces his children to someone," the source told the news outlet, making it very clear that Jen had an important role in the whole affair.

They went on to say that he definitely definitely not just introduced them blindly and of course he communicated with Jen about this before doing so. They are very, very good parents, and they want each other to be happy. The children see how much their father Ana likes him. He is very happy and he is doing great. It has been a slow process getting children involved with her, but so far they like it. They really just want to see their father happy. "

Ben and Ana have been caught on camera in public a lot together, always looking really happy to be in each other's company.

With that said, on May 23, the woman was finally photographed with her boyfriend's children too!

The group of seven, including two companion dogs, Hutch and Birdie, took a pleasant stroll through Ben's neighborhood.

And that was not all! A few days ago, Ana was also photographed with Ben's first-born daughter Violet outside Whole Foods and with the two styles of clothing combined, as they both wore ripped jeans.

Although it has not been long since he met them, it really seems that Ana has already formed a very strong bond with Ben's children.



