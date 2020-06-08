Bay Area Public Defenders Protest as Part of National Black Lives Matter Solidarity Day – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Employees of the San Francisco Public Defender's Office knelt for eight minutes and 46 seconds Monday in front of the Justice Hall in honor of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in the custody of the Minneapolis police two weeks ago. .

The action, organized by the office's Racial Justice Committee, was part of a national day of solidarity that involved at least 70 other public defense offices in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“This is a call to action for justice; justice here in San Francisco and across the country, "said Deputy Public Defender Niki Solis." We call on our Mayor (London Race) to appoint police commissioners committed to change; candidates committed to change and the reform and have a record of that commitment, not a prosecutor, not a political ally. We want police reform and police accountability, "he said.

Solís also asked Breed to reallocate police funds toward programs that promote economic growth in the city's underserved neighborhoods.

"Our message is clear. Stop killing us. Stop killing our children, our fathers, our mothers, our sisters, ”said Deputy Public Defender Phoenix Streets. "It seems like such a simple but difficult question for the police to leave."

"We need transparency," said public defender Mano Raju.

Raju said that since Floyd's death, hundreds of residents have flooded his email, advocating that the city's resources be allocated away from the police and towards community organizations.

“We in the Office of the Public Defender listen to him. But it's not just the police. The ones we represent are hired by the Police Department, indicted by the DA, imprisoned by the Sheriff's Department and sometimes held in a state prison, ”he said.

"We need to examine every aspect of this system and see where resources can be reallocated for the equity of the black community and other communities deprived of their rights," he said. "We need conspirators and allies from all backgrounds who want to help us continue the fight for justice and racial equity, in our communities, our courts, in Sacramento and nationally."

Contra Costa County public defenders and their supporters staged their own rally and march in Martinez on Monday, with hundreds of people going to the county jail there and yelling the names of black people killed by police, including Miles Hall of Walnut Creek.