Home Entertainment BANS Twitter actress Skai Jackson for & # 39; expose & #...

BANS Twitter actress Skai Jackson for & # 39; expose & # 39; racists & # 39 ;!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Actress Skai Jackson is prohibited from using the social media application Twitter, the same application that circulates racist and violent Donald Trump posts.

As MTO News has been reporting for the past few days, actress Skai Jackson has been on a crusade to expose people she considers "racist,quot; on Twitter. Their crusade began when Skai asked his 500k followers to send text and video messages of people showing their true colors.

Within hours, dozens of people were "exposed,quot; for using racist language, or exhibiting racist behavior on the Sjai Twitter timeline.

Skai exposed more than 10 girls, all in high school.

RELATED ARTICLES

©