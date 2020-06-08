BANS Twitter actress Skai Jackson for & # 39; expose & # 39; racists & # 39 ;!

Actress Skai Jackson is prohibited from using the social media application Twitter, the same application that circulates racist and violent Donald Trump posts.

As MTO News has been reporting for the past few days, actress Skai Jackson has been on a crusade to expose people she considers "racist,quot; on Twitter. Their crusade began when Skai asked his 500k followers to send text and video messages of people showing their true colors.

Within hours, dozens of people were "exposed,quot; for using racist language, or exhibiting racist behavior on the Sjai Twitter timeline.

Skai exposed more than 10 girls, all in high school.

The Disney star's timeline was flooded with Snapchat messages, text messages, and Instagram posts from the criminals and reached out to principals at their schools, prospective universities, and employers.

But their crusade did not last long. Last night Skai announced that she had been banned from the app for the next 12 hours.

Skai is an 18-year-old actress, YouTuber, and author, included on Time's list of most influential teens in 2016. She started acting at age 5 and debuted in the movie Liberty Kid (2007). She later rose to international fame for her portrayal of Zuri Ross in the Disney Channel series Jessie (2011-2015), and in the sequel, Bunk & # 39; d (2015-2018).

He has also portrayed Glory Grant in the Marvel Rising series, and has voiced Summer in the animated series DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders (2019–2020). In 2019, Jackson released his debut novel, Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower, and Clapback.