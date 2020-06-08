BAFTA President addresses Black Lives Matter issue, Org's diversity struggles – Up News Info

Krishnendu Majumdar, the newly appointed chairman of the UK awards body, BAFTA, has sent a letter to members of the organization addressing the assassination of George Floyd and the voting organization's history of diversity.

In the letter, he voices lonely for the Black Lives Matter protests that have erupted around the world since Floyd's death, and promises that the organization will improve after strong criticism it received of its diversity record following the release of this year's movie. nominations in January.

The 2020 names, which featured an all-white field of action and no female directors, sparked a #BAFTAsSoWhite backlash on social media and widespread industry criticism. BAFTA's response was mea culpa, and the agency publicly called the lack of diversity "frustrating and deeply disappointing."

As the Up News Info revealed in January, the organization stated that it would conduct a thorough review of its voting procedures to avoid a repeat in the future, which Majumdar refers to below.

"We can evolve My choice shows that in this decisive hour, change is possible in this venerable institution, ”writes the president. "I want to appreciate our illustrious history and heritage, and also become a modern and contemporary charity. I want to see that our Academy is open to all and supports members regardless of background, race, sexuality, disability, or gender. I think we can inspire the next generation and be a beacon of excellence for the industry and for the public. "

On the subject of Black Lives Matter, Majumdar adds: "meEvery organization, including BAFTA, must play its role in responding to this movement. "

"We are at a crossroads for society regarding how we deal with race. Add to the mix the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the environmental crisis, and we may be facing the most serious challenges we've seen, "he continues.

A separate discussion on BAFTA resurfaced this week when David Oyelowo suggested on a panel with Screen International that the awards should move away from the Oscars and be distinguished as a more British event; The event has faced criticism before for highlighting Oscar-like movies and acting as a kind of benchmark for the main event.

You can read the full letter below.

It is an honor to follow in the footsteps of Pippa Harris as President of the Academy. Thank you, Pippa, for all that you have accomplished during your term as President. We are all greatly indebted to you for your dynamic and resilient leadership and for all that you have accomplished and given to BAFTA. I'm glad you stay to support us in your role as Vice President.

I would like to share some thoughts on my personal journey and how I am writing to you today as President of BAFTA. I was never the most likely candidate. My father was an Indian immigrant who moved to Britain in the 1960s and settled in the South Wales Dales as a GP who worked for the NHS for over 40 years. Growing up, there was no one from the Bengali community with connections in the film or television industries. I started in 2000 as an apprentice on ITN and then on the BBC. I was elected to the BAFTA TV Committee in 2006 and rose to be Chairman of the committee in 2015, then BAFTA Vice President and now President. We can evolve My choice shows that in this decisive hour, change is possible in this venerable institution.

For me, BAFTA members continue to be our greatest resource. I will make sure we listen to you, fuel your creative growth and meet your needs. The pandemic has challenged the BAFTA team to do remarkable work to expand our online production and reach many more people. In the coming years, we will undertake a series of massive projects: we will move to a remodeled house at 195 Piccadilly in London and expand BAFTA globally with the creation of BAFTA North America. I am determined that my mandate provides the necessary stability and leadership to complete these projects that will strengthen the Academy. I believe BAFTA is a well-positioned organization to bring our industry together after Covid-19 and with our partners they take us through these difficult times.

We are a global community and I want to make sure that we are there for all of you. I don't want to leave anyone behind. His experience is the heart of our work and his energy fuels BAFTA. We have world class talent within the membership. I want to appreciate our illustrious history and heritage, and also become a modern and contemporary charity. I want to see that our Academy is open to all and supports members regardless of background, race, sexuality, disability, or gender. I believe we can inspire the next generation and be a beacon of excellence for the industry and the public.

I assume this role at a critical point in modern history. The horrific murder of George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer has sparked huge waves of anti-racist protests and rallies worldwide. I feel that every organization, including BAFTA, must play its role in responding to this movement.

Racism and structural inequality are ingrained in society. Historically blacks and others of color have been exploited and faced discrimination and suffered for years. It is important that we not only recognize overt racism, physical violence, and verbal quills; It is also crucial that we talk about the invisible, insidious and systemic racism that black people face: microaggression, deprivation and disadvantage in employment. Everything leaves a psychological price.

We are at a crossroads for society regarding how we deal with race. Add to the mix the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the environmental crisis, and we are possibly facing the most serious challenges we've seen.

Now it is up to us, as a society, industry, organization and people, to face the challenge. We all have to do the honest and uncomfortable work of eradicating racism. It is no longer acceptable to be simply non-racist: BAFTA must be unequivocal and actively anti-racist. Organizations can no longer deviate from social problems. In 2020, members and the public need the organization to clarify its position.

For me, the first step of BAFTA has been to accept its own responsibilities. The 2020 Film Awards nominations earlier this year highlighted some uncomfortable truths for BAFTA and represent its own moment of reckoning. The Awards are an indicator of how we as an industry are making progress and how we are delivering on our promises to improve diversity and inclusion. Movie nominations should be a time when, with the help of the BFI Diversity Standards, you can show the fruits of our efforts.

However, the 2020 nominations showed that we are a long way from where we want to be. It is correct that we have accepted responsibility for this, and that we have announced an immediate and comprehensive review of the awards, which I am personally leading.

I can tell you, without a doubt, that this review is one of the most important steps that BAFTA has taken in recent years. We have never opened like this before. Of course, I appreciate how the Covid-19 pandemic has caused untold damage to our industry and workforce. However, during this time we cannot risk delaying the progress we hope to achieve, especially since the impact of the pandemic can disproportionately affect the most disadvantaged in our industry.

It has been an important part of our growth as an organization to recognize systemic racism and other unconscious biases, and to tackle this head-on. In doing so, we are committed to doing something about it. We are listening. We are hearing many opinions on where we have fallen short and where we could improve. This has been an instructive part of our learning process.

Over the course of the review, we have received contributions from across the industry and beyond, from historically marginalized groups and communities who are unsure what BAFTA means to them in 2020. I want to thank everyone who has dedicated their time to participating. . We would appreciate all feedback, and if you have not had a chance to participate yet, and would like to do so, please email [email protected]

The next step is to convert the review results into real action. As part of that, I look forward to sharing the group's initial findings and recommendations, which will be presented later this summer. While race is at the forefront of our minds right now, we should also use this moment to see how we have excluded women, disabled people, LGBTQ + people, people from working class settings, those who are outside London. We must never be complacent, this work must be continuous.

Meanwhile, last Thursday, BAFTA's television nominations showed signs of how we are beginning to deliver on our promise to welcome and support the most talented people of all backgrounds and circumstances in our creative sector. Progress is being made, especially in screen representation and new talent, illustrated by the number of first-time nominees. However, the nominations also showed where further progress is required across the industry; where we still see imbalances that need to be addressed. I believe these nominations can act as initial markers on our journey to a more diverse and inclusive industry. An incredible roster of shows and talents has been recognized, and the BAFTA spotlight shone on important stories, voices and underrepresented talents that have long been ignored. We should be optimistic about the nominations and look forward to the ceremonies on July 17 (TV Craft Awards available for viewing on BAFTA social channels) and July 31 (Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, broadcast on BBC One).

Along with the progress we've made as a direct result of our powerful talent initiatives, I am aware of countless success stories emanating from BAFTA Breakthrough, Elevate and Crew, to name a few, and the consolidation of the BFI Diversity Standards For award eligibility, I am determined to introduce a significant change as a result of the awards review during my tenure as President. It is clear that we still have a long way to go both as an industry and an organization, but I hope that you will see that we have begun to take the necessary measures.

It is a great honor to represent you and I promise you my passion and energy for the next three years. I am optimistic that together we can make a difference. I hope to undertake this journey with you. Go ahead.

Best,

Krish

Krishnendu Majumdar

Chair