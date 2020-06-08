Ava DuVernay shares her heartbreaking reaction to the death of George Floyd

Ava DuVernay is opening up about the death of George Floyd and the notion of "police invisibility,quot;.

The director, whose films highlight racial inequality, spoke to Ellen Degeneres about the profound impact that the death of Floyd, at the hands of the Minnesota police, has had on the nation.

"These are times that … I don't even describe them as difficult times, I describe them as important times," DuVernay explained in the Monday episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "You know, for me, unfortunately I am a little insensitive to so many racist and violent images because I have to use them a lot in my work."

"I reviewed thousands of hours of this type of images to 13, examined the beatings and images of police brutality to Selma and to When they see us"The Oscar nominee continued." So it was really shocking to me why the George Floyd video brought me to my knees. "