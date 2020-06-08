Ava DuVernay shares her heartbreaking reaction to the death of George Floyd

ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images
Ava DuVernay is opening up about the death of George Floyd and the notion of "police invisibility,quot;.
The director, whose films highlight racial inequality, spoke to Ellen Degeneres about the profound impact that the death of Floyd, at the hands of the Minnesota police, has had on the nation.
"These are times that … I don't even describe them as difficult times, I describe them as important times," DuVernay explained in the Monday episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "You know, for me, unfortunately I am a little insensitive to so many racist and violent images because I have to use them a lot in my work."
"I reviewed thousands of hours of this type of images to 13, examined the beatings and images of police brutality to Selma and to When they see us"The Oscar nominee continued." So it was really shocking to me why the George Floyd video brought me to my knees. "
"And I think as I questioned, I was surprised by the reasons," Duvernay shared. "It was because we really saw the faces of both sides perfectly framed."
On May 25, Floyd was pronounced dead after the police officer Derek Chauvin He pinned the 46-year-old man to the ground, kneeling on Floyd's neck. Since then, Floyd's death has sparked a call for justice worldwide.
"It was both men, right in his face," DuVernay said of the video. "Straight into the lens, one begging for his life and the other taking his life."
"The surprising nature of that for me is that it showed me … made me realize that we have allowed police officers who abuse it to be allowed to fall back into society," the director continued.
"We know the names of the black victims, Philando Castile, Oscar Grant, Sandra bland, Sean Reed, Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, Mike BrownIt goes on and on, but we never know who killed them, "DuVernay told DeGeneres." This invisibility allows us to tell a story that is incomplete. And for me, that's a lot of what I've been thinking about right now, how we have allowed this sense of police invisibility, leading to a lack of accountability, which is just one of the many problems within our current criminal system of justice that needs to be dismantled. "
Watch the videos above to see DuVernay's conversation with DeGeneres about police invisibility and the filmmaker's new initiative called LEAP, the Law Enforcement Accountability Project.