Autism teenager Will Callaghan missing at Mount Disappointment in Victoria

A missing autistic teenager is being sought north of Melbourne.

14-year-old Will Callaghan was last seen with his family in Mount Disappointment at 2.20 p.m. from today.

Will Callaghan, 14, is missing north of Melbourne. (Supplied)

It was seen at the southern summit before disappearing.

Police said he had separated from his family.

Non-verbal, William has no food, water or warm clothing when night falls.

The State Emergency Service also supports the Airwing Police, the Search and Rescue Squad, the Dog Squad, members of the local 4WD uniform, and the bicycle police to search for Will.