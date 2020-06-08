Authors reveal salary disparities on Twitter with #PublishingPaidMe

The authors are speaking.

Amid global protests over the death of George Floyd and the momentum in the Black Lives Matter movement was rekindled, various industries face a calculation about their alleged discriminatory practices and inequality. Now, the literary world has joined the public conversation to expose the wage disparities between white authors and black authors.

The public discussion on Twitter initially started the weekend after Beasts made at night Author Tochi Onyebuchi tweeted"Editorials, all of BLM's statements are nice, but I need that SAME energy when we start talking about black writers and book previews. If you think receipts are bad now, it's about to be CVS on this website, and you guys don't want that … White allies in the post, if you REALLY like that life, you should get ready to have some really awkward convos on how much your books have paid them. "

L.L. McKinney, author of the Nightmare-Verse Serie, answered"Let's do it. Let's have the conversation … ALREADY white authors, looking at you. Come on. Debuts too."

"Do you need a hashtag? #PublishingPaidMe," she additional. "There you go,quot;.

Since then, the hashtag has sparked a trending conversation on Twitter, with many authors joining to share what they have been paid for their work.