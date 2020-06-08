Australia's 10 highest earning heads of public office

The heads of some of Australia's top public offices earn close to $ 1 million a year as the nation works to attract top talent to their highest-paying jobs.

Publicly available figures The Australian Government Remuneration Court shows that salaries for full-time offices, which do not include the positions of parliamentary secretaries or executive directors of government-owned companies, exceed $ 886,750 a year.

Wayne Byres, president of the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority (APRA), earned the highest total compensation at $ 886,750.

Wayne Byres, President of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA). (AAP)

A triple tie for second place with total compensation of $ 775,910 was Rod Sims (Chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission), James Shipton (Chairman of the Australian Securities and Investment Commission) and Dr. Stephen Donaghue QC (General Solicitor)

Then comes Australian Executive Director of Services, Rebecca Skinner, with $ 748,210, followed by Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw, with $ 720,480.

Two other positions with the same pay of $ 720,480 were Australian Public Service Commissioner Peter Woolcott and Director General of the Office of National Intelligence Nick Warner.

The Chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), Rod Sims. (AAP)

Rounding out the top 10 were two APRA positions: Vice President with compensation of $ 709,390 and Member with compensation of $ 665,070.

Two other positions managed to sneak in a tenth place equal with $ 665,070: Director General of Security of the Australian Security Intelligence Organization and Director General of the Australian Directorate of Signals.

The listed compensation was compiled as of May 2020 and became effective on July 1, 2019. All listed compensation also includes the employer's contribution and retirement benefits.

Australia's Prime Minister takes home just over $ 500,000. (AAP)

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, whose position does not meet the above criteria, earns a base salary as a Member of Parliament of $ 211,250 plus a 160 percent burden, as PM brings his approximate earnings to just under $ 550,000.

In April this year, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Assistant Prime Minister and Cabinet Minister Ben Morton deferred general salary increases for Commonwealth Public Servants for six months.

"The Australian Public Service (APS) remains a critical part of our efforts to minimize the impacts on COVID-19 on the Australian economy for workers and their families," said Morton.

"Everyone from the Prime Minister on down appreciates the outstanding work the APS is doing.

"Every APS employee will have someone in their families, or know someone, affected by current economic circumstances. While communities are making it difficult, it is important for APS to help share the financial burden."

AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw. (AAP)

First positions for remuneration of full-time public office holders

Rank Office Total remuneration per year one President of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority $ 886,750 2 Chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission $ 775,910 3 Chairman of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission $ 775,910 4 4 State Attorney General $ 775,910 5 5 Executive Director, Services Australia $ 748,210 6 6 Australian Federal Police Commissioner $ 720,480 7 7 Australian Public Service Commissioner $ 720,480 8 Director General, Office of National Intelligence $ 720,480 9 9 Vice President of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority $ 709,390 10 Member of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority $ 665,070