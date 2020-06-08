Asian doll crashed on colorism at the wrong time

The rapper Asian Doll faced a backlash on Twitter after she went online to comment on colorism amid national Black Lives Matter protests.

"A lot of light skinned girls who post 'black lives matter' like you are not racist too. You bullied dark skinned girls our whole lives thinking they were better than us, we talked about our skin color, they called us monkeys, "he wrote. .

"You love FRAUD, but keep spreading the false love you love you will NEVER understand us." She continued, "Light skin is very evil and jealous for dark-skinned girls than for whites, but that's a different racist theme."

While many agreed with the Asian point, many of his followers felt that their time had been delayed considering the current state of affairs. Protests have erupted in major cities around the world following the death of the unarmed black man, George Floyd.

There is also a global pandemic, hundreds of thousands of Americans are infected with COVID-19.