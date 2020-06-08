As protests in twin cities dwindle, plywood falls – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – From the pandemic to the protest, finally the sound of life comes back to the streets of the city.

The teams are busy removing thousands of sheets of protective plywood that covered the flat glass windows in the Twin Cities.

"Now it's going down," explains construction worker Luke Pearson.

He and his teammates from Jorgenson's construction team are removing what they started putting in two weeks ago.

"We made four or five buildings here, and a lot along Lake Street," adds Pearson. "It was non-stop for a week."

Block after block of businesses appear covered with impeccable plywood sheets. However, even with a few small screw holes drilling through each panel, the foil cannot be returned to stores. Instead, much of the plywood will be stored or sold as recovery building material.

"We are going to call it, Los Andes Latin Bistro,quot;, explains an excited Guillermo Guillermo.

We found him supervising work in his delayed sleep. At the old Dulono’s Pizza on Lake Street, Quito will finally be able to open its new South American restaurant. It will be eight full months after purchasing and remodeling the building at Lyndale and Lake.

"We were delayed when COVID-19 occurred, because many people were unable to work. After that we keep pushing, we keep going. Then George Floyd happened and we survived that too, ”adds Quito.

But for many, this is much more than removing plywood panels.

"Our goal is to preserve art," says Morgan Luzier.

He is a member of the Lyn-Lake Business Association, which works frantically to preserve a series of colorful, creative, and impactful murals.

"We are not exactly sure what its best use is. So we want it to be a community-driven process," added Luzier. "Like, what about art and what kind of delivery will we do."

What started as mere protection during the heated and violent protests was transformed. These powerful declarations of social justice that deserve to be preserved in our plywood pages of history.