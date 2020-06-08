Artist of the week: Gunna

Rapper & # 39; Drip Harder & # 39; wins his first number 1 album on Billboard Hot 200 while introducing fans to his new personality & # 39; Wunna & # 39; with the second studio album recently released.

Gunna stands out among the new young rappers of the Atlanta hip-hop scene. The 26-year-old rapper paved his way to success through a series of mixtapes "Drip" that culminated in a debut album "Drip or Drown 2" that peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Hot 200 in 2019.

After successfully molding his "Drip" character, he was eager to introduce his fans to the other side of him that many people really didn't know. With his second set "Wunna", he wanted his loyal devotees to meet "Naturally Authentic Wealth without Excuses".

He made half of his second studio album in Jamaica while exploring different settings. "Gunna is calmer, just the dripping god. I really don't do much. You really only see me making more clothes and music. Wunna, I feel like she's more spontaneous," she explained in an interview.

Developed with 18 new rap tracks featuring likes from Young bully, Lil baby, Roddy Ricchand Travis Scott (II), the album chronicles Gunna's fast-paced life in recent years after meeting "Argentine" girls in Cali, taking a hot air balloon to enjoy the exotic landscape of Jamaica, dressing for high fashion events and accumulating money in her bank account, to do shows around the world.

But it's not just having fun for the rapper. He also spoke about "life and things that are deeper." In a song dedicated at the end Nipsey Hussle, he reflected on his journey to stardom. From "having no cash for gas, stove, or heat," he is emerging from poverty to become one of the prominent stars on the rap scene.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 with a total of 111,000 album-equivalent units that were primarily attributed to the 144 million on-demand streams. Across the pond, he entered the UK album chart at n. # 5, which gave the rap star her first album among the top ten in the country.

Gunna, the real name of Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, also got 13 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, directed by "Dollaz on My Head". The song entered the singles chart at number 38, marking its eighth top 40 hit.

Despite all those feats, he was not in a festive mood. "It's difficult to celebrate a number 1 album when the world is suffering," he tweeted, apparently referring to his African-American brothers and sisters marching for Black Lives Matter to fight racial injustice across the country.