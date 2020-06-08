Apollo Bay distillery remembers dangerous bottle of gin made in Victoria

Apollo Bay Distillery recalled the SS Casino Gin bottle after a label error, after it was available for sale at the Great Ocean Road Brewhouse on the state coast between 5 p.m. last Friday and 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

"Products that contain glycerol and hydrogen peroxide can cause illness / injury if consumed."

Buyers have been warned not to take the gin as consumption could cause serious side effects such as nausea, headaches, dizziness, bloating, vomiting, thirst, and diarrhea.

"If you experience any of these symptoms, seek medical attention," the notice warned.

"Consumers should not ingest this product."

He also indicated that the bottles were not properly sealed.